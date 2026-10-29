ICE Detains Orthodox Jews Who Voted Illegally at Airports, New Jersey Assemblyman Says

Jackson, NJ – New Jersey Democratic Assemblyman Avi Schnall is warning green card holders in Orthodox Jewish communities against voting in elections, saying several noncitizens have recently been detained at U.S. airports because they previously cast ballots. Schnall said the incidents have sent individuals to ICE immigration detention centers.

Schnall, who also serves as chief operating officer of Agudath Israel of America, issued the warning as Orthodox Jewish communities in Jackson Township, New Jersey, Rockland County, New York, and Detroit, Michigan, organize voter participation efforts.

Schnall says green card holders detained after voting

In his warning, Schnall said multiple members of the Orthodox Jewish community have encountered immigration enforcement at airports because of previous voting activity. He urged permanent residents to understand that possessing a green card does not grant the right to vote in federal elections.

ICE has not confirmed this allegation, but under President Donald J. Trump and Homeland Security’s latest public messaging, voter fraud in any form will not be tolerated in this year’s elections.

“If you have a green card, not vote,” Schnall said, warning community members against casting ballots without citizenship.

“Over the last week, several people from our community have been picked up by the airport and sent to detention centers because they voted in elections and only have a green card,” Schnall said. “They are not full citizens.”

Illegal voting can threaten immigration status

Under federal law, non-U.S. citizens generally cannot vote in federal elections, including presidential and congressional contests. That prohibition applies to lawful permanent residents, commonly known as green card holders, as well as individuals residing in the country on temporary visas.

Being registered to vote or receiving a ballot in the mail does not establish legal eligibility to vote. Federal law also provides limited exceptions for certain circumstances, while eligibility in some state and local elections depends on the laws governing those contests.

For noncitizens, unlawful voting can carry serious immigration consequences, including potential removal proceedings and barriers to obtaining U.S. citizenship. Depending on the circumstances, criminal penalties may also apply.

Warning comes as Orthodox communities mobilize voters

Schnall’s remarks come amid voter mobilization efforts in Orthodox Jewish communities across New Jersey, New York and Michigan. He specifically referenced Jackson, Rockland County and Detroit while urging noncitizens to protect their immigration status.