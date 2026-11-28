Fairfield, NJ – A traffic stop for speeding on Interstate 80 in Fairfield led police to a stack of phony driver’s licenses and to a Passaic woman they say lied about her name to hide an outstanding warrant.

Fairfield police charged Aliasha Izquierdo, 22, of Passaic, with possession of false government documents and hindering apprehension.

According to police, an officer saw a white BMW going 90 mph in a 65 mph zone on I-80 westbound on Nov. 18. The officer also saw the car make several unsafe lane changes.

Once the car was pulled over, police said, the driver and the passenger gave officers conflicting stories about where they were going. Izquierdo gave officers a fake name, police said.

What happened Fairfield police stopped a white BMW going 90 mph in a 65 mph zone on I-80 westbound on Nov. 18.

Police said Aliasha Izquierdo, 22, of Passaic, gave officers a fake name.

Officers found 14 fake Illinois driver’s licenses, all with her photo and different names, plus a fake New Jersey license belonging to the driver.

Izquierdo had an outstanding arrest warrant and was taken to the Essex County Correctional Facility.

The driver agreed to let police search the car. Inside, officers found 14 fake Illinois driver’s licenses, each with a different name but all with Izquierdo’s photo, police said. They also found a fake New Jersey driver’s license belonging to the driver, bringing the total to 15 fraudulent IDs.

Officers eventually figured out Izquierdo’s real identity and learned she had an outstanding arrest warrant.

She was taken to Fairfield police headquarters for processing and then to the Essex County Correctional Facility, where she is being held until her first court appearance.

The charges are only accusations, and Izquierdo is presumed innocent unless and until she is proven guilty in a court of law.

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Sources: Fairfield Township