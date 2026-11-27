Jackson, NJ – Jackson Mayor-elect Elliott Shem-Tov is thanking first responders and volunteer groups for getting the township through the Thanksgiving Day storm. His message credits township police, emergency management, public works and the Orthodox Jewish volunteer groups Hatzolah and Chaverim.

The fire departments and the volunteer EMS squad that worked through the storm are not mentioned.

Shem-Tov posted the storm update to his Facebook page. It says the township is returning to normal after a powerful storm hit on Thanksgiving, cutting power to homes and businesses and flooding roads in several neighborhoods.

According to the update, storm debris clogged drains around the township and sent water across roads and into low-lying areas. Crews spent the day clearing drains and reopening roads. JCP&L reported that power had been restored to nearly all of the affected areas.

Shem-Tov said he got regular updates on conditions during the storm from Council President Burnstein and OEM Coordinator John Burmeister.

“Full credit goes to the Jackson Police Department, the Office of Emergency Management, the Department of Public Works, Hatzolah and Chaverim for navigating the storm with precision and putting residents first,” the update states.

“From managing road safety and coordinating the response to clearing drains and assisting residents in need, those agencies and volunteers worked side by side to move Jackson from emergency to recovery quickly and safely,” it continues.

Key Points Mayor-elect Elliott Shem-Tov credited Jackson police, OEM, public works, Hatzolah and Chaverim for the Thanksgiving storm response.

The township’s fire departments and volunteer EMS squad were active all through the storm but were not mentioned.

Former township official Vashti Kishore wrote the release.

According to township sources, Kishore is expected to become Shem-Tov’s public information officer in January at a six-figure salary.

Firefighters, EMS Worked Through Thanksgiving

Jackson’s fire departments and its volunteer EMS squad were both active all day and night on Thanksgiving, answering calls as the storm brought down trees and wires and flooded roads across the township.

Neither agency appears anywhere in the mayor-elect’s list of thanks.

Jackson Mayor-Elect Elliott Shemtov

The release was written by Vashti Kishore, a former township official who worked for current mayor Jennifer Kuhn. Kishore was Jackson’s personnel officer and public relations officer until she left Town Hall earlier this year under Mayor Jennifer Kuhn’s administration. During the campaign she handled Shem-Tov’s public releases as an advisor. She left town hall in a firestorm saying she was being targeted by Kuhn, and offered a job that was beneath her before resigning.

Kishore is expected to return to Town Hall in January as Shem-Tov’s public information officer, a job that, according to township sources, will pay a six-figure salary. One source told Shore News Network that Shem-Tov will hire Kishore as his “Chief of Staff” where she would handle public information duties. That position will be newly created by Shem-Tov, and she is expected to receive a salary of $140,000 per year, plus medical benefits, according to township officials.

The update asks residents who still have no power to report it to JCP&L. Anyone who sees a downed wire should assume it is live and call 911. Clogged drains or remaining flooding can be reported to the Department of Public Works.

Shem-Tov also asked residents to keep checking on their neighbors, especially seniors and anyone who might need extra help.

Shem-Tov takes office in January, succeeding Kuhn.

For more Jackson and Ocean County news, follow Shore News Network.

Sources: Jackson Township, JCP&L, Confidential Jackson Township sources