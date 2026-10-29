Sherrill Flew the Coop and Has No Plan to Return to Montclair as Family Lists Home for $3.49 Million

Montclair, NJ -Governor Mikie Sherrill and her family are selling their longtime Montclair home after moving into New Jersey’s official governor’s mansion, raising questions about whether she ever intended to return to her former hometown after leaving office.

When the home sells, the governor will be the first New Jersey governor in decades who does not pay property taxes.

Sherrill, a Virginia native, came to New Jersey and was appointed as a federal prosecutor and later elected to serve in Congress. Now, she’s selling that home she used during that period in her life after moving into the governor’s mansion at Drumthwacket.

Photos published on Realtor.com shows that professional real estate images were taken this spring as the outdoor foliage is shows blooms, suggesting that her plan to abandon her Montclair home for Drumthwacket began months before she publicly announced her move.

Mikie Sherrill has placed her family’s historic Montclair estate on the real estate market for $3,499,000, just two months after relocating to the governor’s mansion in Princeton. Selling the family’s longtime residence means Sherrill will no longer have that home to return to when her time as governor ends.

Sherrill and her husband, Jason Hedberg, purchased the property at 176 South Mountain Avenue in 2010 for $1.675 million and raised their family there. The listing, handled by Stanton Company Realtors, comes after the family moved full-time into Drumthwacket, the official New Jersey governor’s residence, in August.

Live Map: Here’s where it happened 176 SOUTH MOUNTAIN AVENUE

Governor’s family puts historic Montclair estate on market

The property is an 1865 Empire Victorian home situated on approximately 1.1 acres in one of Montclair’s established residential neighborhoods. The six-bedroom estate includes four full bathrooms, one half-bathroom and several features associated with luxury homes.

Among its amenities are soaring ceilings, a spacious great room topped by a dramatic cupola, an outdoor hot tub and a lighted multi-sport court. The property also includes a three-car attached garage and a built-in generator.

The asking price is approximately $1.824 million higher than what Sherrill and Hedberg paid for the property 16 years ago. That difference reflects the gap between the original purchase price and current listing price, not a realized profit from a completed sale.

The estate’s annual property taxes are listed at about $66,642, or about $5,554 per month.

She will no longer pay property taxes in New Jersey.

Move to Drumthwacket marks break from recent governors

Sherrill and her family completed their move to Drumthwacket in Princeton in August, making her the first sitting New Jersey governor in more than two decades to live there full-time. The official residence had not served as a governor’s full-time family home since Jim McGreevey left office in 2004.

The move marked a change from the residential arrangements of recent governors, many of whom maintained their primary family homes elsewhere while serving in Trenton. Sherrill’s decision to relocate her family to Princeton was followed by the listing of the Montclair property.

In a joint statement reported by local news outlets, Sherrill and Hedberg expressed affection for Montclair, where they spent years raising their children. They also conveyed enthusiasm about beginning a new chapter at the governor’s official residence.

The couple has not publicly announced where they intend to live after Sherrill leaves office. However, selling their longtime Montclair home removes the most obvious option for returning to the same residence once her governorship concludes.

What the $3.5 million sale means for Sherrill’s future

The listing comes less than a year into Sherrill’s first term as New Jersey governor, making the decision to sell particularly notable. While Drumthwacket serves as her residence during her time in office, it is state property and not a permanent home governors can take after their terms end.

The family has not indicated whether it plans to purchase another home in Montclair, remain in the Princeton area or eventually settle elsewhere. At some point in her career, Sherrill is expected to make a run for the office of President, and New Jersey is merely a stepping stone for her.

The home remains listed at $3,499,000, with Stanton Company Realtors handling the sale. No completed transaction or buyer has been announced in the information available.