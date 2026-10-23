Shots Ring Out on Southwest DC Street, 20-Year-Old Busted

Devin Wingate of Suitland faces two firearm-related charges after police found evidence of a shooting Wednesday afternoon. No injuries were reported.

WASHINGTON, DC – A 20-year-old Maryland man was arrested after reports of gunfire brought police to Half Street in Southwest DC on Wednesday afternoon. Officers found evidence that shots had been fired, but authorities reported no injuries or property damage.

Devin Wingate, of Suitland, Maryland, was taken into custody October 21 and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon involving a gun and endangerment with a firearm, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The incident occurred around 1:27 p.m. in the 1300 block of Half Street Southwest. The arrest was announced Thursday, October 22, as detectives continued investigating the circumstances surrounding the gunfire.

Police Respond to Afternoon Gunfire on Half Street

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, First District officers responded to reports of gunshots along Half Street shortly after 1:25 p.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they found evidence that a shooting had occurred.

Despite the reports of gunfire, police said no victims or property damage were reported.

The department did not specify how many shots had been fired or whether investigators recovered cartridge casings or a firearm at the scene.

Police also did not disclose what led to the shooting or whether an argument or confrontation had occurred beforehand.

The incident prompted a criminal investigation that resulted in an arrest the same day.

Suitland Man Charged With Assault and Firearm Endangerment

Wingate, 20, of Suitland, Maryland, was arrested Wednesday in connection with the incident.

Police charged him with assault with a dangerous weapon involving a gun and endangerment with a firearm.

The department did not identify an alleged assault victim or explain the specific circumstances underlying the assault charge.

Authorities also did not say where Wingate was apprehended or whether he was arrested near the Half Street location.

The case remains under investigation, and police have not announced any additional arrests.

The charges are allegations, and Wingate is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

DC Police Seek Additional Information About Shooting

Although police have arrested a suspect, investigators are still asking anyone with information about the October 21 shooting to contact the department.

Residents can call 202-727-9099 or submit information by text message to 50411.

The department advises anyone with knowledge of the offense not to take independent action.

MPD’s announcement also references a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the offense. The department did not clarify how that reward applies following Wingate’s arrest.

The investigation remains open as detectives examine the circumstances surrounding the reported gunfire.