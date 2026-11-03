Silver spring man, 21, killed after honda flips, slams into utility pole in maryland

A Halloween morning crash on Randolph Road leaves a young driver dead and his passenger seriously injured.

SILVER SPRING, MD – A 21-year-old Maryland man was killed in a violent Halloween morning crash after his Honda Civic struck a curb, overturned and slammed into a utility pole along Randolph Road. The impact ejected the driver from the vehicle, while a passenger survived with serious injuries.

The Montgomery County Department of Police identified the driver as Angel Canales, 21, of Silver Spring. The fatal single-vehicle collision occurred Saturday, October 31, at approximately 4:58 a.m. near Randolph Road and Bluhill Road.

Fourth District officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue personnel responded to the crash involving a gray 1990 Honda Civic. Emergency responders found Canales critically injured, but despite lifesaving efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Honda Civic Overturns Before Striking Utility Pole

According to the preliminary investigation, Canales was driving westbound on Randolph Road when he lost control of the Honda for reasons that remain unknown.

The car struck a curb, overturned and then collided with a utility pole near Bluhill Road.

Canales was ejected from the vehicle during the crash, suffering fatal injuries.

Authorities have not disclosed what caused him to lose control or whether road conditions, speed or other factors contributed to the collision.

The police department’s November 2 announcement did not indicate whether Canales had been wearing a seat belt.

Investigators have also not released information about where the Honda came to rest following the impact.

Passenger Seriously Injured in Deadly Halloween Crash

An adult male passenger traveling in the Honda survived the crash but sustained serious injuries.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue personnel transported him to an area hospital for treatment.

Police described the passenger’s injuries as serious but not life-threatening.

His identity and age were not released, and authorities have not provided an update on his condition.

The collision left one young man dead and another hospitalized following a crash that unfolded before sunrise on Halloween.

The department has not reported any other vehicles being involved in the collision.

Montgomery County Police Investigating Fatal Randolph Road Crash

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police Collision Reconstruction Unit are investigating the crash.

The specialized unit examines serious and fatal collisions to determine the sequence of events and identify contributing circumstances.

Police said the investigation remains active and could take several weeks or months to complete.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about the Honda’s movements before the collision is asked to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 240-773-6620.

The department’s November 2 news release confirmed Canales’ identity and the circumstances established during the preliminary investigation.