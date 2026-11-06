A massive three-alarm fire swept through a Brooklyn home before dawn Thursday, trapping residents and injuring nine others despite a rapid FDNY response.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. – Six people were killed when a fast-moving fire tore through a home in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park neighborhood early Thursday morning, engulfing every floor and forcing firefighters to rescue residents trapped behind window bars. The blaze also injured four other civilians, three firefighters and two police officers.

The FDNY responded to 653 58th Street shortly after 1:30 a.m. November 5, following reports of a fire from nearby residents. Fire crews arrived in approximately three minutes and encountered flames spreading through the cellar, first floor and second floor of the building.

Photo: six dead in brooklyn house fire, flames engulf every floor in sunset park tragedy

Four victims were pronounced dead at the scene, while two others died after being transported to area hospitals. The fire escalated to three alarms, drawing 74 emergency units and 231 fire and EMS personnel before crews brought it under control at approximately 4:30 a.m. NY1+1

Firefighters Arrive to Find Flames Pouring From Brooklyn Home

The fire broke out at a residential building on 58th Street between Sixth and Seventh avenues in Sunset Park.

According to FDNY officials, the flames had already spread throughout the building when the first firefighters arrived.

“Upon arrival, we had fire on every floor—cellar, first and second floors—fire blowing out every window, meeting us at the front door,” Chief of Fire Operations Kevin Woods said.

Despite the intensity of the blaze, firefighters immediately began advancing into the building and attacking the flames on multiple levels.

“Our units moved in very aggressively, getting a hoseline on each one of those floors for a very, very quick knockdown,” Woods said.

The conditions presented serious dangers for residents and emergency responders, including extensive fire throughout the structure and a partial staircase collapse.

Firefighters also worked to prevent the flames from spreading farther into neighboring buildings. NY1+1

Victims Rescued From Behind Window Bars During Fire

One of the most difficult rescue operations unfolded at the rear of the building’s first floor.

FDNY personnel encountered residents trapped behind window bars, complicating their ability to escape the burning home.

Firefighters reached the victims and carried out rescue operations while other crews battled flames throughout the building.

A partial staircase collapse inside the home created another hazard for emergency personnel searching the structure.

Officials confirmed that six adults died in the fire, including four who were pronounced dead at the scene and two who later died at hospitals.

Photo: six dead in brooklyn house fire, flames engulf every floor in sunset park tragedy

The victims’ names had not been publicly released in the initial reports Thursday.

Four additional civilians were injured, along with three firefighters and two police officers.

The incident left emergency responders facing a large-scale rescue and firefighting operation in the middle of a densely populated Brooklyn neighborhood. NY1+1

More Than 230 Fire and EMS Personnel Respond to Three-Alarm Blaze

The emergency response quickly expanded after firefighters assessed the severity of the fire.

A second alarm was transmitted at approximately 1:46 a.m., followed by a third alarm at about 2:10 a.m., according to News 12.

In total, 74 FDNY units and 231 fire and emergency medical personnel responded to the scene.

The department deployed firefighters to extinguish the flames, search for trapped residents and assist the injured.

Crews worked for nearly three hours before bringing the blaze under control at approximately 4:30 a.m.

The response also involved police officers and other city agencies assisting with the emergency.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani described the deadly fire as devastating for the neighborhood.

“This was a devastating fire,” Mamdani said. “It will take a long time for this neighborhood to mourn the neighbors they lost this morning and to recover from this immense grief.” News 12 – Default+1

FDNY Fire Marshals Investigate Cause of Deadly Sunset Park Fire

The cause of Thursday’s fire remained undetermined, with FDNY fire marshals conducting an investigation.

Officials have not established what ignited the blaze or precisely how it spread throughout the structure.

Investigators were also examining the presence of a lithium-ion battery found at the scene, although authorities had not determined whether it played any role in the fire.

The discovery alone does not establish that the battery caused or contributed to the deadly incident.

Fire officials were also assessing damage to the affected building and nearby properties.

The American Red Cross was assisting residents displaced by the fire, according to local reporting. ABC7 New York+2

As investigators work to determine the origin and cause of the blaze, the focus remains on the six people who lost their lives and those injured during the overnight emergency.

The tragedy has left families grieving and raised urgent questions about how the fire spread so rapidly through the Sunset Park home.