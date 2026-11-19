A ski-masked shopper allegedly walked out of a Newark Nike store with four items of clothing without paying.
NEWARK, NJ – Newark police are asking the public to help identify a masked suspect accused of stealing nearly $370 worth of Nike clothing from a factory outlet after walking into the store, collecting several items and leaving without paying.
The alleged shoplifting occurred Monday, November 16, at approximately 2:11 p.m. at the Nike Factory store located at 697 Mayor Kenneth A. Gibson Boulevard. According to Newark Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda Sr., the suspect entered the store wearing a ski mask and headed directly toward the men’s clothing section.
Store employees told police the individual collected two pairs of Nike joggers and two Nike hooded sweatshirts before leaving the business without paying. Investigators have released a description of the suspect and are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying him.
Masked Suspect Accused of Stealing Nike Clothing in Newark
Chris Quigley is a Staff Writer and Community News Correspondent for Shore News Network, where she covers local government, public safety, community affairs, politics, and issues impacting residents throughout New Jersey. Her reporting focuses on delivering timely, accurate, and relevant news tha… Full bio →