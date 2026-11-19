A ski-masked shopper allegedly walked out of a Newark Nike store with four items of clothing without paying.

NEWARK, NJ – Newark police are asking the public to help identify a masked suspect accused of stealing nearly $370 worth of Nike clothing from a factory outlet after walking into the store, collecting several items and leaving without paying.

The alleged shoplifting occurred Monday, November 16, at approximately 2:11 p.m. at the Nike Factory store located at 697 Mayor Kenneth A. Gibson Boulevard. According to Newark Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda Sr., the suspect entered the store wearing a ski mask and headed directly toward the men’s clothing section.

Photo: Ski-Masked Suspect Accused of Swiping Nike Hoodies and Joggers in Newark image 100

Store employees told police the individual collected two pairs of Nike joggers and two Nike hooded sweatshirts before leaving the business without paying. Investigators have released a description of the suspect and are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying him.

Masked Suspect Accused of Stealing Nike Clothing in Newark

According to the Newark Department of Public Safety, officers responded to the Nike Factory store on Mayor Kenneth A. Gibson Boulevard following a report of shoplifting.

Employees reported that a male suspect wearing a ski mask entered the establishment and made his way to the men’s department.

Photo: Ski-Masked Suspect Accused of Swiping Nike Hoodies and Joggers in Newark image 101

Rather than purchasing merchandise, the individual allegedly gathered four clothing items.

The merchandise included two Nike joggers and two Nike hooded sweatshirts, with a combined retail value of nearly $370.

Police said the suspect then walked out of the store without paying.

Advertisement

The department has not disclosed the suspect’s age or identity.

Investigators also have not stated whether the merchandise was recovered or whether anyone attempted to stop the suspect as he left.

The incident remains under investigation.

Newark Police Release Description of Shoplifting Suspect

Investigators are asking residents to help identify the person accused of taking the merchandise.

According to the department, the suspect was wearing several distinctive clothing items when the alleged theft occurred.

He was described as wearing a ski mask, gray sweater, black puffer jacket, black pants, black shoes and a red-and-black hat.

Police have not disclosed whether the suspect arrived at the location on foot or in a vehicle.

Authorities also have not released information about his direction of travel after leaving the store.

The investigation is focused on identifying the individual involved in the November 16 incident.

No arrest was announced in the department’s public appeal.

Police Ask Public to Call Newark Crime Stoppers

Newark Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda Sr. is urging anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about the shoplifting incident to contact police.

Tips can be submitted through the Newark Police Division’s 24-hour Crime Stopper hotline at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477).

The department said anonymous Crime Stopper tips are confidential and may qualify for a reward.

Information may also be submitted through the Newark Police Division’s website.

Investigators are seeking information that could help determine the suspect’s identity and locate the person responsible for the alleged theft.

The department has not announced criminal charges or identified a suspect by name.

The investigation remains active following the reported theft of nearly $370 in men’s Nike merchandise from the Newark store.