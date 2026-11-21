The Lacey Elks Lodge No. 2518 Veterans Committee packed the lodge with 139 players for its $3,000 Veterans Bingo, and the youth Antlers pitched in.

LACEY TOWNSHIP, N.J. — A full house of bingo players helped the Lacey Elks raise $5,800 for local veterans.

The Lacey Elks Lodge No. 2518 Veterans Committee’s $3,000 Veterans Bingo on Nov. 8 sold out, drawing 139 players to the lodge for an afternoon of games, raffle baskets and fundraising. The proceeds will support the committee’s ongoing work to help and honor veterans.

Volunteers from the Lacey Antlers at the Lacey Elks bingo event.

Members of the Veterans Committee organized the event behind the scenes. Volunteers handled registration, refreshments, raffle baskets and the many other details that kept the afternoon running.

Members of the Lacey Antlers, the Elks’ youth organization, also pitched in, selling soda, water and cookies to players. Earlier this month the same group was honored by the New Jersey State Elks Association for volunteering at its Army of Hope picnic for wounded veterans and Gold Star families.

Exalted Ruler Mike Day credited the Veterans Committee and everyone who helped.

“Events like this demonstrate what can happen when a community comes together for a common purpose,” Day said. “Every ticket purchased, every hour volunteered, and every contribution helps strengthen our ability to support those who have served our nation.”

The Veterans Committee thanked everyone who bought tickets, came out to play, donated prizes or volunteered their time.

The Lacey Elks lodge continues to support veterans and honor the service of the men and women who have worn the nation’s uniform.

Sources: New Jersey State Elks Association