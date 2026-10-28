Someone just won $50k at a rochester convenience store

Tops Express on North Winton Road sold a $50,000 Powerball ticket for Monday’s drawing, according to the New York Lottery.

ROCHESTER, NY – A Powerball ticket purchased at a Rochester convenience store has won $50,000, giving the city one of New York’s latest major lottery prizes. The New York Lottery confirmed that Tops Express on North Winton Road sold a third-prize-winning ticket for Monday, October 26.

The ticket was sold at Tops Express, located at 211 North Winton Road in Rochester. The winning combination qualified for Powerball’s standard $50,000 third prize by matching four white balls and the red Powerball.

Rochester joined Brooklyn and Newburgh among the locations identified in the Lottery’s announcement. Each of the three named businesses sold a ticket worth $50,000.

Rochester Store Lands $50,000 Powerball Win

According to the New York Lottery, Tops Express sold one third-prize-winning ticket for the October 26 Powerball drawing.

The convenience store is located at 211 North Winton Road in Rochester, putting the winning sale in Monroe County.

The ticket was worth $50,000 before applicable taxes.

Powerball’s third prize requires a player to match four white balls and the red Powerball.

It is one of the game’s higher non-jackpot prize tiers, falling below the $1 million second prize and the jackpot.

The Rochester ticket was among the winning locations released by the Lottery following Monday’s drawing.

Rochester Shares Winning Spotlight With Brooklyn and Newburgh

The New York Lottery also identified two other retailers that sold third-prize Powerball tickets for the same drawing.

Q & H Wine & Liquor at 607 Avenue Z in Brooklyn sold one ticket worth $50,000.

Smokes 4 Less at 59 North Plank Road in Newburgh sold another $50,000 winner.

The Rochester ticket brought the combined prizes at the three identified retailers to $150,000.

The Lottery’s announcement stated that four third-prize tickets were sold, although only three retailer locations appeared in the supplied list.

The remaining location was not specified.

Powerball Prize Comes From Monday’s Drawing

Powerball drawings take place every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. Eastern time.

Players choose five white-ball numbers from a field of 69 and one red Powerball from a separate field of 26.

Official drawing results and prize-claim information are available through the New York Lottery.

The state lottery reported contributing $3.6 billion to public education in fiscal year 2025–2026.