The department’s first Pat “Nana” Sweeney Toy Drive honors a St. Vincent de Paul Society leader. For years she helped officers find local families to shop for at the holidays.

SOMERS POINT, N.J. — The Somers Point Police Department is collecting toys for the holiday season in memory of a woman who spent years making sure local children had something to open on Christmas morning.

Chief Robert Somers announced the department’s first Pat “Nana” Sweeney Toy Drive, named for Patricia Sweeney. Everyone knew her as “Nana.” Sweeney was president of the St. Vincent de Paul Society, and for several years she helped the department find Somers Point families for officers to shop for during the holidays.

Sweeney passed away on May 4 at the age of 80.

Pat “Nana” Sweeney

“In an effort to continue to honor the work she tirelessly did for their charity, we will continue the work for years to come in her name,” the department said. “We are thinking of the Sweeney family during their first holiday season without the matriarch of their family.”

How to Donate

New toys can be dropped off at any time at police headquarters, 1 W. New Jersey Ave., Somers Point, NJ 08244, or shipped there through Amazon. Police asked donors not to give stuffed toys.

Cash donations support the department’s Shop with a Cop program. Checks payable to the Somers Point PAL can be mailed to P.O. Box 143, Somers Point, NJ 08244. Donations can also go to the PAL on Venmo at @SomersPointPAL1.

Questions about the drive can go to Kate MacKenzie at kmackenzie@somerspointpd.org.

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Shop with a Cop programs pair police officers with children from families in need for a holiday shopping trip. Donations to the Somers Point Police Athletic League pay for the gifts.