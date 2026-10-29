Somerville, NJ – Somerset County is celebrating more than 250 years of American history through a new art exhibition featuring the work of 43 New Jersey artists. The Hues of History exhibition opened with a reception Wednesday at the county’s Administration Building in Somerville, highlighting historic landmarks and more than two decades of preservation efforts.

Hosted by the Somerset County Cultural and Heritage Department, the exhibition features two-dimensional artistic interpretations of 19 historic sites throughout the county. The artwork explores buildings and architecture dating from the Colonial period through the early 20th century, connecting the county’s preservation work with the nation’s upcoming 250th anniversary.

Forty-three artists bring historic Somerset County landmarks to life

Photo: somerset county unveils art exhibit celebrating 250 years of new jersey history

The exhibition brings together 43 artists, each offering a visual interpretation of a historic property connected to Somerset County’s past. The featured sites represent more than 250 years of architectural and community history.

The collection includes interpretations of buildings from different periods of American development, illustrating how Somerset County’s communities have evolved. The artwork also highlights the importance of preserving historic structures that continue to shape the region’s identity.

County officials described Wednesday’s Hues of History Reception as a landmark event recognizing more than 25 years of historic preservation work. The project is intended to introduce residents to the county’s historic places through artistic perspectives.

The exhibition coincides with America’s 250th anniversary, giving residents an opportunity to explore local history as part of the broader national commemoration.

Somerset County has invested more than $25 million in preservation

The artwork also draws attention to Somerset County’s Historic Preservation Grant Program, which has supported historic properties since 1999. According to the county, the program has awarded more than $25 million to help preserve over 70 historic structures across 57 sites.

Every historic site represented in the exhibition has either received support through the county’s preservation grant program or is owned by the State of New Jersey. The selection connects the artwork directly to properties that have benefited from public preservation efforts.

Some of the historic buildings have been converted into house museums, allowing visitors to experience the past through preserved interiors and exhibits. Others have been adapted for new uses, while several continue serving the purposes for which they were originally constructed.

The variety of properties reflects different approaches to historic preservation, from maintaining original architecture to finding new functions for older buildings. County officials say those efforts have helped protect landmarks that might otherwise have been lost to deterioration or redevelopment.

Exhibition open in Somerville through January 11

Residents can view the Hues of History exhibition on the first floor of the Somerset County Administration Building at 20 Grove Street in Somerville. The artwork will remain on display through January 11 before traveling to other public locations throughout the county in early 2027.

The traveling exhibition will give residents outside Somerville additional opportunities to see the artwork and learn about the historic properties it represents. Somerset County has not yet announced the individual locations or dates for the traveling displays.

The county’s Cultural and Heritage Department organized the exhibition as part of its efforts to connect residents with local history and cultural programming. By combining historic preservation with contemporary artwork, the project presents familiar landmarks through the eyes of New Jersey artists.

For residents interested in history, architecture or local art, the exhibition offers a look at the buildings that have helped define Somerset County for generations. It also highlights the public investment that has supported their preservation since the late 1990s.