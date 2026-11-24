Somerville, NJ – Somerset County taxpayers are paying $1.25 million to settle a lawsuit brought by a Muslim sheriff’s officer. Her suit accuses Democratic Sheriff Darrin Russo of tolerating sexual harassment, making a crude sexual remark to her himself, overruling a recommendation to fire an officer accused of anti-Muslim slurs, and trying to influence a witness.

Officer Refika Colucci has been with the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office since February 2021 and was president of PBA Local 272. She filed suit on Dec. 1, 2025, in Somerset County Superior Court against the county, the sheriff’s office, Russo and Sheriff’s Officer Alex Rossman. The case was later moved to Hunterdon County Superior Court.

About this case: TLDR Version Somerset County will pay Officer Refika Colucci $1.25 million: $200,000 by Nov. 15, 2026, and $1,050,000 by April 30, 2027.

The lawsuit claims Sheriff Darrin Russo told Colucci to “get some knee pads” and ignored her complaint about a supervisor groping her.

It alleges Russo overruled a recommendation to fire an officer accused of anti-Muslim slurs and tried to influence a witness.

None of the allegations were proven in court.

The settlement has the county paying in two installments: $200,000 due by Nov. 15, 2026, and the remaining $1,050,000 due by April 30, 2027. In return, Colucci releases and dismisses all of her claims.

‘Started at the Very Top’

The complaint alleges that a supervising officer struck Colucci on the buttocks with a clipboard. On another occasion, it says, the same supervisor faked a fall into her and cupped her breasts. According to the lawsuit, that supervisor’s behavior was “well-known throughout the Office and condoned by the Sheriff.”

Colucci says in the suit that she spoke to Russo directly about the harassment, and that “Sheriff Russo made it clear that he would not support any effort to address this unlawful conduct.”

The complaint goes further and accuses Russo himself of harassment.

“This culture of tolerating sexual harassment started at the very top,” the lawsuit states. It alleges that “on at least once occasion Sheriff Russo told Officer Colucci to ‘get some knee pads'” after she submitted an operational request.

“Camel Humping…Muslim People Should Die” Alex Rossman (alleged) Sherrif’s Officer

The suit also describes a December 18, 2023, shift that Colucci worked with Rossman. According to the complaint, Rossman said “Muslim people should die,” called Muslims “camel humping” and used slurs about Hindus. After he learned Colucci was Muslim, the lawsuit says, he told her, “I like you less now.”

Colucci reported the remarks to her superiors on December 28, 2023. A Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Internal Affairs investigation found on Feb. 9, 2024, that Rossman had broken multiple rules. The complaint says, “upon information and belief,” that investigators recommended he be fired and that Russo overruled them.

The lawsuit claims that while the investigation was going on, Russo tried to shape what a witness would say. According to the complaint, the officer who heard Rossman’s remarks was friends with Russo’s son and had spent time with the sheriff outside of work. Colucci was told that Russo had instructed that officer to say the events “had never taken place,” the suit states.

Rossman stayed on paid leave through a second, third-party investigation. After a hearing in late summer 2024, Russo suspended him for 30 days without pay. The complaint says that amounted to “an eight (8) month vacation at the expense of taxpayers” followed by the unpaid suspension. It contrasts that discipline with a 60-day unpaid suspension another officer received for failing to report a second job.

Rossman returned to work in September 2024.

Colucci also claims she faced retaliation. She says she was taken off Muslim community outreach assignments and was singled out for discipline over arriving two minutes late. According to the suit, while she was about eight months pregnant and having complications, she was assigned manual labor in the maintenance unit, lifting boxes and folding uniforms. She also says county officials reached out to her husband, an officer with another agency, about an Internal Affairs matter.

The lawsuit further accuses Russo of pressuring Colucci into tearing up and withdrawing a union grievance over unpaid compensatory time. It also says she reported to county officials that Russo had approved overtime pay for an officer he knew had not worked the hours.

The suit sought compensatory and punitive damages under New Jersey’s Law Against Discrimination, the Conscientious Employee Protection Act and the state constitution.

Every claim in the lawsuit is an allegation and was never proven in court. The case was resolved by settlement instead of trial.

Russo was first elected sheriff in 2016. Before that, he spent more than 30 years with the Franklin Township Police Department and retired as a lieutenant.

For more Somerset County news, follow Shore News Network.

Sources: Superior Court of New Jersey, Somerset County, Somerset County Sheriff’s Office