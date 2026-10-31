South Bound Brook Taco and Empanada Festival Returns Nov. 7 With Food, Rides

Memorial Park will host food trucks, music, a beer and sangria garden, pony rides, inflatables and family activities benefiting the local fire company

SOUTH BOUND BROOK, NJ – Tacos, empanadas and a full lineup of family activities are headed to Memorial Park on Nov. 7 for the South Bound Brook Taco & Empanada Festival.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Memorial Park, 78 Elizabeth St., and is presented by Just Jersey Fest and the South Bound Brook Fire Company.

Organizers say the festival will feature gourmet food trucks serving tacos, empanadas and other offerings, along with live music and vendors throughout the day.

A beer, margarita and sangria garden will also be available for adult guests.

Family Activities Fill Memorial Park

Children’s activities are expected to include pony rides, a rock wall, petting zoo, face painting, sand art and inflatables.

The festival lineup also includes a bungee trampoline, mini golf and Knockerball, according to organizers.

A 50/50 drawing is also planned during the event.

Admission is $5, while children under age 5 are admitted free.

Festival Benefits South Bound Brook Fire Company

The event will serve as a benefit for the South Bound Brook Fire Company, with proceeds supporting the local volunteer organization.

The festival combines food, entertainment and family attractions in one of the borough’s major fall community events.

The Nov. 7 event will give visitors a chance to sample tacos and empanadas while supporting the fire company and taking part in a full day of activities at Memorial Park.