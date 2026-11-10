South Carolina Lottery Player Hits $150K Powerball Jackpot at Connecticut Gas Station

A player from more than 700 miles away claims a six-figure Powerball prize at a West Hartford gas station that’s suddenly on a winning streak.

WEST HARTFORD, CT – A South Carolina resident just collected a $150,000 Powerball prize from a Connecticut gas station, adding a surprising interstate twist to a growing streak of lottery wins in West Hartford. The winning ticket was sold at South Street Fuel, where another player had claimed a $50,000 Powerball prize just two days earlier.

According to the Connecticut Lottery’s official winners list, the latest six-figure prize was claimed Thursday, November 5, by a resident of Gilbert, South Carolina. The ticket was purchased at South Street Fuel, located at 1 South Street in West Hartford.

The Connecticut Lottery did not release the winner’s name, the date the ticket was purchased or the circumstances that brought the South Carolina resident to Connecticut. But one thing is certain: the player collected a substantial Powerball prize from a gas station that had already recorded another major winner during the same week.

Two Big Powerball Wins at the Same Connecticut Gas Station

South Street Fuel has suddenly become a notable location for Connecticut Powerball winners.

On Tuesday, November 3, a Hartford resident claimed a $50,000 Powerball prize from a ticket purchased at the same West Hartford retailer.

Just two days later, the $150,000 prize was claimed by the South Carolina resident.

Together, the two prizes amounted to $200,000 in Powerball winnings associated with the same gas station in a span of three days.

It’s an unusual streak for a neighborhood retailer, particularly because the two winners came from different states.

Lottery records identify the hometown of each claimant but do not explain whether the players purchased their tickets during routine errands, business trips or other visits to the area.

The earlier $50,000 winner matched four white balls and the red Powerball, according to lottery reporting. The latest $150,000 prize is consistent with that same combination multiplied by the game’s 3X Power Play option, although the Lottery’s published winner record does not specify the winning combination.

South Carolina Resident Claims Six-Figure Connecticut Prize

The $150,000 prize went to a player whose hometown is listed as Gilbert, South Carolina, a community in Lexington County.

Despite living outside Connecticut, the player was eligible to collect the winnings because Powerball tickets can be purchased by visitors at participating retailers.

Winning tickets must be claimed through the lottery jurisdiction where they were purchased.

The Connecticut Lottery’s Powerball rules explain that the optional Power Play feature can multiply non-jackpot prizes by 2X, 3X, 4X, 5X or, when available, 10X.

A standard $50,000 Powerball prize can therefore grow to $150,000 with a 3X multiplier.

Lottery officials have not disclosed whether the South Carolina winner selected the numbers personally, used Quick Pick or purchased additional tickets.

The winner’s plans for the money have also not been made public.

West Hartford Store Adds Another Major Lottery Win

The latest prize adds to a series of substantial Connecticut Lottery payouts in recent months, including a separate $200,000 Powerball ticket sold at another West Hartford convenience store in June.

The Connecticut Lottery recorded the South Carolina player’s prize among its November 5 claims, alongside a $20,000 scratch-off prize claimed by a Massachusetts resident who purchased a ticket in Vernon.

The winning records demonstrate how Connecticut’s lottery retailers attract players from neighboring states and, in this case, much farther away.

Connecticut also changed its lottery winner disclosure practices beginning October 1, 2025, requiring written consent before publicly releasing winners’ names.

That means the South Carolina winner can collect the prize without being publicly identified by name.

For South Street Fuel, the latest claim brings another significant result just days after its previous Powerball winner.

And for the Gilbert resident who purchased the ticket, a Connecticut lottery purchase has turned into a $150,000 payday.

A $150,000 Powerball prize claimed November 5, 2026, by a Gilbert, South Carolina, resident was associated with South Street Fuel at 1 South Street in West Hartford, Connecticut.

A South Carolina resident claimed a $150,000 Powerball prize from South Street Fuel in West Hartford, just two days after another $50,000 winner at the store.

Connecticut, Lottery, Local News, Money, South Carolina

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