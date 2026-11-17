Detectives say the package thief may be using a Ryder box truck. Anyone whose tip leads to an arrest will be paid in cash.

SOUTH HACKENSACK, N.J. — South Hackensack police are hunting a package thief who has been working front porches as holiday deliveries ramp up. Anyone whose information leads to an arrest will be paid in cash.

The department’s Detective Bureau released a doorbell camera image of the man and asked residents to call if they see him or a Ryder box truck in their neighborhood.

In the image, a man in a dark hooded jacket with teal and tan trim stands on a walkway outside a home. He is holding a small white object, and a car is parked on the street behind him.

“As holiday deliveries increase across our community, opportunistic thieves are actively looking for unattended packages left on front porches,” police said.

Anyone who recognizes the man or spots the truck should call police at 201-440-0042.

“If you have an idea of who this person is, give us a call,” police said. “If the information you provide leads to an arrest, you will be compensated… with cash.”

How to Protect Your Packages

Police said the best fix is to keep packages off unattended porches in the first place. They urged residents to schedule deliveries for times when someone will be home to bring them inside.

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Residents can also have packages held at a carrier location for pickup, require a signature, or use a lockbox. The Federal Trade Commission also recommends tracking shipments so you know when a delivery arrives.

Call 911 for emergencies. The South Hackensack Police Department’s non-emergency line is 201-440-0042.

South Hackensack police are hunting a porch pirate tied to a Ryder box truck and offering cash for tips that lead to an arrest as holiday deliveries surge.