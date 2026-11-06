South Jersey Flea Markets This Weekend: Here’s Where to Snoop and Shop

Three of the region’s biggest markets are open Saturday and Sunday, with antiques, vintage finds, Amish baked goods and bargains of every kind.

SOUTH JERSEY – If your weekend plans involve hunting for a deal, South Jersey has plenty of ground to cover. Three large year-round markets in Burlington, Camden and Salem counties are open this weekend, though only two of them run on Sunday. Hours vary by section and by source, so confirm before you go.

Columbus Farmers Market (Burlington County)

2919 Route 206, Columbus | 609-267-0400

Billed as the Delaware Valley’s oldest and largest flea market, Columbus has been in business since 1929. The grounds cover about 200 acres, with an outdoor flea market, a produce row, a flower and garden area, an indoor Amish market and more than 60 indoor stores.

The market’s website lists the outdoor flea market as open Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Indoor shops run Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Amish market is open Saturday but closed Sunday, so plan your food shopping accordingly. Some older listings show earlier opening times for the outdoor market, so arriving a bit before 8 a.m. will not hurt.

Berlin Farmers Market (Camden County)

41 Clementon Road, Berlin | 856-767-1284

The Giberson family opened Berlin in 1940, originally selling livestock and local farm produce. Today it is part indoor shopping center and part outdoor flea market, with around 700 outdoor vendor spaces and more than 65 indoor shops selling Amish goods, sweets, furniture and gifts. The market has offered discounts for veterans and seniors.

Indoor shops are listed as open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The outdoor flea market is listed as running Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting.

Cowtown Farmers Market (Salem County)

780 Harding Highway (Route 40), Pilesgrove

Cowtown dates back to 1926 and has more than 400 vendors across indoor and outdoor space. It grew up around a livestock auction, which closed in 2007, and it shares its grounds with the Cowtown Rodeo grounds, though the rodeo is a summer event. The Ranch Hope Thrift Shop on site supports a local charity.

Unlike the other two, Cowtown keeps a two-day schedule of Tuesday and Saturday, open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine. That makes Saturday your only chance to visit this weekend. Follow more South Jersey news and things to do in New Jersey on Shore News Network.