Suitland man, 28, dies after dirt bike collides with car in oxon hill

James Youngerman died hours after a Thursday evening crash on Saint Barnabas Road, and Prince George’s County police are seeking witnesses and video footage.

OXON HILL, MD – A 28-year-old Suitland man died after his dirt bike collided with a sedan on Saint Barnabas Road in Oxon Hill, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department. James Youngerman was rushed to a hospital with traumatic injuries following the Thursday evening crash but died several hours later.

The collision occurred October 22 at approximately 6:35 p.m. in the 6600 block of Saint Barnabas Road. Officers responding to the scene found Youngerman injured, while the driver of the sedan remained at the location and was not hurt.

Police are now investigating what caused the crash and are asking anyone with dashboard camera footage, home surveillance recordings or firsthand information to contact investigators. No determination of fault was announced in the department’s report.

Dirt Bike Rider Dies Hours After Oxon Hill Crash

According to the Prince George’s County Police Department, officers responded to reports of a collision between a dirt bike and a sedan in the 6600 block of Saint Barnabas Road.

Youngerman, a Suitland resident, was operating the dirt bike when the collision occurred. He suffered traumatic injuries and was transported to a hospital, where he died several hours later.

The sedan’s driver was not injured and stayed at the crash scene.

Police did not release the driver’s identity or describe the make and model of either vehicle. Investigators have also not publicly established which direction the vehicles were traveling or what happened immediately before the collision.

The department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is handling the investigation. Its work will focus on determining the circumstances that led to the fatal impact.

Prince George’s County Police Seek Witnesses and Video

The department is asking motorists and nearby residents to check for recordings that may have captured the collision or the vehicles involved.

Investigators are particularly interested in dashcam footage and home security video from the area of Saint Barnabas Road around 6:35 p.m. Thursday.

Even recordings that do not show the moment of impact could help investigators establish the sequence of events, according to the department’s public appeal.

The police announcement did not identify any traffic violations, announce citations or suggest that criminal charges had been filed.

That leaves the circumstances of the collision unresolved as the reconstruction investigation continues.

Police Ask Public for Help in Fatal Dirt Bike Crash

Anyone who witnessed the October 22 collision or has information about the vehicles involved is asked to call the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Callers should reference case number 26-0056517.

The department released its public appeal Monday, October 26, four days after the crash. Detectives are continuing to examine what happened on Saint Barnabas Road and whether witness accounts or recordings can help explain the collision.

Youngerman’s death has left investigators with a fatal crash to reconstruct and questions about how the dirt bike and sedan came together. Police have not announced a cause or assigned responsibility to either driver.