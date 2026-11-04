Detectives are investigating possible hate or bias motives after a suspect defaced private property on Quebec Street.

WASHINGTON, DC – Police are searching for a suspect accused of scrawling derogatory messages across a building in Northwest DC, with investigators examining whether the vandalism was motivated by hate or bias. The Metropolitan Police Department has released photographs of the suspect and is asking the public for help identifying the person.

The incident occurred Wednesday, October 14, at approximately 2:50 p.m. in the 2800 block of Quebec Street NW, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Investigators said the suspect wrote derogatory remarks on private property before fleeing the area on foot.

Photo: suspect caught on camera after derogatory graffiti appears on dc building

Police announced the investigation Monday, November 2, confirming that the department’s Special Liaison Branch is assisting with the case. The alleged offense is being investigated for possible hate or bias motivation, although authorities have not established that a hate crime occurred.

Suspect Wanted for Defacing Building on Quebec Street

According to detectives, the suspect targeted a building along Quebec Street during the afternoon, writing derogatory statements on the property before leaving on foot.

The department’s public announcement did not disclose the exact wording of the messages or identify the individual or group allegedly targeted.

Investigators released photographs connected to the case in hopes that someone will recognize the person involved.

Police have not announced an arrest or publicly identified the suspect.

The department is investigating the incident under case number 26147172.

Possible Hate Crime Motive Under Investigation

The Metropolitan Police Department is examining whether the defacing was motivated, in whole or in part, by hate or bias under D.C. Official Code § 22-3701.

That designation allows investigators to examine whether prejudice played a role in the alleged offense, but it does not establish that a hate crime has occurred.

The department emphasized that the classification may change during the investigation if additional evidence becomes available.

A police designation involving suspected hate or bias also does not guarantee that prosecutors will file hate-crime charges.

MPD’s Special Liaison Branch is assisting detectives, although police have not released details about the nature of its involvement.

The case remains an investigation into the defacing of private property while authorities work to determine the suspect’s identity and possible motive.

Police Offer Reward for Information Leading to Arrest

The department is urging anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about the October 14 incident to contact investigators.

Witnesses should not approach or confront the person being sought. Tips can be submitted by calling 202-727-9099 or texting the department’s tip line at 50411.

The Metropolitan Police Department offers rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of individuals responsible for crimes committed in Washington, DC.