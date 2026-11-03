Police release surveillance footage after an early-morning break-in in Northeast DC.

WASHINGTON, DC – A burglar slipped into an occupied Northeast DC home shortly after 6 a.m. and stole property before escaping, according to police, who are now circulating surveillance footage in hopes of identifying the suspect. The October 10 break-in occurred while people were inside the residence, raising the stakes in a case that remains unsolved.

The Metropolitan Police Department said the suspect entered a home in the unit block of 6th Street Northeast at approximately 6:14 a.m. Saturday, October 10. After taking property from inside, the individual fled before officers could make an arrest.

Photo: suspect caught on camera after entering occupied northeast dc home before sunrise

Investigators released a photograph and video of the suspected burglar on October 30, asking residents to help identify the person captured on camera. Police are offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment under the department’s existing reward program.

Suspect Enters Occupied Northeast DC Home Before Sunrise

The burglary unfolded in the early morning hours along 6th Street Northeast, where the suspect allegedly gained entry to a residence that was occupied at the time.

According to the police account, the individual removed property from the home and fled the scene.

youtube.com/watch?si=NnJopM90SSlkcHlQ&v=uyLKz-6zpYE&feature=youtu.be

Investigators have not disclosed what was stolen, how the suspect entered the residence or whether the occupants encountered the intruder.

The department’s announcement also did not report any injuries associated with the break-in.

The incident is being investigated as a burglary, and authorities have not publicly identified a suspect.

DC Police Release Video and Photo of Wanted Burglar

Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the person shown in surveillance footage connected to the October 10 incident.

The department has made the suspect surveillance video publicly available as part of its investigation.

Police are urging anyone who recognizes the individual to contact investigators rather than attempting to approach or confront the suspect.

The department has not announced an arrest or provided additional identifying information in its public appeal.

Reward Offered for Information Leading to Arrest

The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of individuals responsible for qualifying crimes in the District.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or has information about the 6th Street burglary is asked to call police at 202-727-9099.

Tips may also be submitted through the department’s text tip line at 50411.

Investigators continue seeking information about the break-in as they work to identify the person seen in the surveillance footage and determine the circumstances surrounding the theft.

The burglary remains under investigation.