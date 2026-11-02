Teacher’s Aide Charged With 60 Counts After Investigators Found Images of Woodbine Elementary Students

The Somers Point man was arrested in March on an assault case; a search of his devices led Cape May County prosecutors to a second investigation

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE, NJ – A former teacher’s aide at Woodbine Elementary School is facing 61 criminal counts, including first-degree charges of aggravated sexual assault and manufacturing child sexual abuse material, after a months-long investigation spanning two counties. Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland announced the charges against 44-year-old Shaun M. Stebbins of Somers Point.

Investigators say a search of Stebbins’ devices turned up numerous images and videos of students from the school, according to the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office.

How the Case Unfolded

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office and the Somers Point Police Department were investigating a sexual assault case involving Stebbins when they determined that crimes had also occurred in Cape May County. Cape May County prosecutors opened their own investigation and worked alongside both agencies.

Stebbins was arrested in Atlantic County on March 29, 2026. Authorities say he had worked at Woodbine Elementary School as a teacher’s aide since February 2022, up to the date of his arrest.

The Charges

On October 30, Stebbins was formally charged with:

29 counts of manufacturing child sexual abuse material, a first-degree crime

Five counts of aggravated sexual assault, a first-degree crime

13 counts of sexual assault by sexual contact, a second-degree crime

14 counts of endangering the welfare of a child, a second-degree crime

Where Stebbins Stands Now

Stebbins remains in the Atlantic County Correctional Facility while the case moves through the court system. The charges are allegations, and he is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Prosecutors did not release further details about the victims, and SNN is not identifying any students involved. Updates on court dates will follow as they become available through the New Jersey Judiciary and the Cape May County government.

For more on Cape May County investigations and Atlantic County crime news, stay with Shore News Network. See more New Jersey crime coverage and Somers Point updates.