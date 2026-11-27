Seaside Heights, NJ – One of the most recognizable landmarks on the Seaside Heights boardwalk took a beating from the Thanksgiving nor’easter.

When the sun came up Friday morning, Midway Steaks, the famous cheesesteak and Italian sausage stand, was left with damaged signs. The plastic panels were missing from one side of the sign on the roof, and the sign facing the ocean had come completely off the front of the building.

What happened Signs at Midway Steaks on the Seaside Heights boardwalk were damaged in the Thanksgiving nor’easter.

The rooftop sign lost its plastic panels.

The sign facing the ocean fell completely off the building.

The storm hit the Jersey Shore with gusts up to 70 mph and major tidal flooding.

Midway sits in a large kiosk in the middle of the boardwalk at Webster Avenue and is one of the best-known food stops at the Jersey Shore. Its bright yellow and green signs have greeted generations of summer visitors, who line up for cheesesteaks and sausage sandwiches.

The borough owns the building. In 2018, Midway’s owners signed a new 10-year lease with Seaside Heights to keep the stand on the boards.

A Boardwalk Survivor

This isn’t the first time Midway has come through a disaster. The stand survived Superstorm Sandy in 2012 and the 2013 boardwalk fire that destroyed several blocks of the Seaside Park and Seaside Heights boardwalk.

On Thanksgiving Day, the nor’easter brought east winds of 30 to 40 mph, with gusts forecast up to 70 mph, across Ocean County, along with heavy rain and major tidal flooding. The National Weather Service had warned that the wind would bring down trees and power lines and damage vulnerable structures along the coast.

The storm also left a trail of damage on the mainland. In Toms River, roads were closed Friday by downed trees and wires, a gas leak, and a utility pole fire on Route 35 in Ortley Beach.

For more Seaside Heights and Ocean County news, follow Shore News Network.

Sources: National Weather Service Mount Holly, Borough of Seaside Heights