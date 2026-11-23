Monday should be close to 70 degrees, but temperatures drop into the 20s by Tuesday night, and Thanksgiving Day has a 100% chance of rain.

NEW JERSEY – New Jersey is in for a week of big temperature swings, and it ends with a soaking Thanksgiving. Monday will feel more like early fall than late November, with highs near 69. A cold snap follows, and a storm arrives in time for the holiday.

According to the National Weather Service forecast, there is a 100% chance of rain on Thanksgiving Day, with breezy conditions and highs near 61. The rain continues Thursday night.

Photo: Thanksgiving Washout: Rain Guaranteed for Turkey Day in New Jersey After Near-70-Degree Monday image 119

This week’s New Jersey Weather Report Monday is mostly sunny with a high near 69 after some patchy morning fog.

Tuesday and Wednesday are much colder, with highs near 50 and a low around 28 Tuesday night.

Rain is all but certain on Thanksgiving Day and Thursday night, with breezy winds.

Day-by-Day Forecast Monday: Patchy fog until about 9 a.m., then mostly sunny with a high near 69. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Monday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 37. Northwest wind around 5 mph. Tuesday: Sunny and much cooler, high near 50. North wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Tuesday night: Mostly clear and cold, low around 28. Calm wind turning north around 5 mph. Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high near 50. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday night: Cloudy, low around 42, with a 20% chance of rain after 1 a.m. Thanksgiving Day: Rain, breezy, high near 61. Chance of rain 100%. Thursday night: Rain continues, breezy, low around 47. Chance of rain 90%. Friday: Partly sunny, high near 56.

The roughly 20-degree drop from Monday to Tuesday means the coldest night of the week comes Tuesday night, when lows fall into the upper 20s. Gardeners should cover anything still growing, and drivers should watch for frost on windshields Wednesday morning.

The biggest impact will be on holiday travel. Wednesday, the busiest getaway day, should stay dry until late at night, so leaving early in the day is the best bet. Anyone driving on Thanksgiving Day should plan for wet roads, lower visibility and gusty winds, especially along the shore and on open stretches of the Garden State Parkway and New Jersey Turnpike. Leave extra space between vehicles, and slow down on wet pavement.

The weather clears out Friday with partly sunny skies, just in time for Black Friday shopping.

For the latest forecast and any weather alerts, check the National Weather Service.

For more New Jersey weather and Thanksgiving coverage, follow Shore News Network.

Sources: National Weather Service