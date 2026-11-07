The cost of illegal immigration in new jersey increased by $1 billion since 2024, lawmaker says in new report

The second edition of Assemblyman Paul Kanitra’s cost report adds nearly $1 billion to his 2024 estimate. Nonpartisan budget records confirm that state funding for deportation defense more than doubled in the current budget, and that health coverage for undocumented children is projected at $169 million.

New Jersey’s spending on programs for immigrants in the country illegally keeps climbing, according to a new report from Assemblyman Paul Kanitra (R-Point Pleasant Beach). His office’s latest Report on the Cost of Illegal Aliens to New Jerseyans, released in August, estimates the yearly cost to state taxpayers at $8.19 billion. The first edition, released in May 2024, put it at $7.3 billion.

Kanitra calculates the burden at $11,106 per person living in the state illegally, $1,748 per New Jersey worker and $2,335 per household. He blames the state’s sanctuary policies, including the Immigrant Trust Directive, which limits how local police cooperate with federal immigration agents. He argues the costs keep rising even though the number of people living in the state illegally has fallen under stepped-up federal enforcement.

Where the Money Goes

Classrooms account for most of the total. The report estimates $7.14 billion a year in K-12 education costs, nearly 87% of the bill. That figure has two parts: $1.28 billion for children who are in the country illegally themselves, and $5.86 billion for U.S.-born children whose parents are. Those education figures are based on 2023 data adjusted for inflation.

The rest of the estimate includes a share of public safety costs ($515 million), general government administration ($243 million), and emergency medical care ($72 million). Smaller items include food assistance ($14.6 million), housing ($5 million) and $3.8 million in state college grants that became available to undocumented students.

Some of the most direct costs appear right in the state budget. A Shore News Network review of an August 2026 memo from the nonpartisan Office of Legislative Services confirms that Cover All Kids Phase II is projected to cost $169 million in the current fiscal year. That’s the fully state-funded program that provides health coverage to low-income children who would qualify for NJ FamilyCare except for their immigration status. It started at about $14 million in its first half-year in 2023 and passed $150 million by fiscal 2025, though enrollment has slipped from about 44,500 children to roughly 39,200.

The fastest growth is in legal defense. The OLS memo shows the state’s Detention and Deportation Defense Initiative, which pays for lawyers for low-income residents facing deportation, jumping from $8.2 million to $20.2 million in the fiscal 2027 budget. A separate program for unaccompanied minors and other youth in immigration court receives $5.85 million.

A graphic released by the office of assemblyman paul kanitra breaks down his estimate of the yearly cost of illegal immigration to new jersey taxpayers.

A Fight Over the Numbers

Kanitra’s report says state and local taxes paid by immigrants living here illegally cover only about 16% of the costs his office identified. Immigrant advocates and left-leaning researchers read the picture very differently. The Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy has estimated that undocumented immigrants in New Jersey pay about $1.3 billion a year in state and local taxes. Critics of cost studies like Kanitra’s also object to counting U.S.-citizen children’s schooling as a cost of illegal immigration, and estimates of how many undocumented immigrants live in New Jersey vary by hundreds of thousands depending on the source.

Kanitra, whose district covers parts of Ocean County and Monmouth County, released the report together with a request for a federal investigation into the state’s motor vehicle and voter registration systems. He has also filed bills to require hospitals to collect immigration-status data and to let local police work with federal immigration authorities. His office’s announcement of the report frames the spending as a direct hit to New Jersey taxpayers. The debate puts immigration squarely in the middle of state politics heading into next year’s budget fight.