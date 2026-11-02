The fight for jackson heats up as development and local political affiliations dominate the discussion

Two competing Republican tickets and a Democratic challenge have turned Jackson’s municipal election into a test of local political loyalties over passionate local issues, while Congressman Chris Smith faces a separate challenge amid changing early-voting patterns in Ocean County.

JACKSON, NJ – A divided Republican field in Jackson Township is adding some uncertainty to Tuesday’s election as Democrats show stronger early-voting participation across New Jersey, including in traditionally Republican Ocean County. With two Republican tickets battling for control of Jackson’s municipal government and a third slate led by Democrats, the election presents an unusual test of party loyalty, local political alliances and the influence of longtime Republican Congressman Chris Smith.

Chris Smith backed the local Republican-endorsed team of Mayor Kuhn, John Pejoski, and Brian McCarron, but a split among Republican voters tomorrow could produce more than one surprise outcome in Ocean County. That team was also endorsed by Ocean County Republican Assemblyman Alex Sauickie.

The Ocean County early-voting figures reported October 30 showed Republicans leading Democrats by just 28,846 to 27,203 advance ballots, a margin of 1,643 votes. Although Republicans remained ahead, the narrow difference stands out in a county that has long delivered substantial Republican margins in statewide and congressional elections.

While that split could have just minimal impact in head-to-head elections, in Jackson, with three tickets, that early voting anomaly could alter the outcome of the election, and right now, at least for mayor, it’s anyone’s race to win.

Overdevelopment more important to voters in Jackson than party politics

All three tickets in Jackson are claiming to run on opposing overdevelopment. While the Kuhn team is promoting a stance of preserving land, they have come under fire by the Shem Tov team who disputes that. While Shem Tov’s team says they are against overdevelopment, on Friday, they went on the Mike Caldarese podcast and opposed Kuhn’s plan to purchase 300 acres of land approved for 500 housing units owned by Lakewood developer Mordechai Eichorn.

Rose has been condemning both teams on their future plans in Jackson, saying they are the only ticket that truly opposes the Republican influence developers and Republican campaigns fighting each other over who is ‘more republican’ than the other one. He said he and his team can better work with Trenton on school funding issues, development issues, and municipal issues instead of Republicans. Both Republican tickets have condemned Trenton leadership. Rose says his ticket is tuned into the overdevelopment issues in Jackson and is ready to fight to defend the township against overdelopment.

Jackson’s democrat team under brandon rose and “jackson united” believe they can capitalize on the infighting between fueding republicans. Here they are with democrat u. S. Senator andy kim.

The county figures come as Democrats have established a statewide advance-voting advantage exceeding 353,000 ballots. The statewide numbers do not reveal how voters cast their ballots, but they raise questions about whether stronger Democratic participation could affect races further down the ballot, including local contests where party affiliation has traditionally been only one factor in voters’ decisions.

For Jackson Township, the situation is complicated by an internal Republican contest that has placed two competing groups of GOP candidates against one another. Both are seeking support from the township’s Republican electorate while a Democratic slate offers voters a third choice.

Chris Smith’s Endorsement Becomes Part of Jackson Republican Fight

Mayor Jennifer Kuhn is running with Township Council candidates Brian McCarron and John “Pojo” Pejoski on the Standing Up for Jackson ticket, which has the backing of the local Republican organization. The ticket has also received the endorsement of Congressman Chris Smith, connecting the municipal contest to one of Ocean County’s most established Republican officeholders, but local issues are clouding the waters this year. Kuhn and her team have also received an endorsement from New Jersey Assemblyman Alex Sauickie.

Opposing Kuhn is Republican Elliott Shem-Tov, who is running for mayor alongside Councilman Christopher Pollak and Amanda Trombetta on the Fight for Jackson ticket. Their campaign challenges the Republican establishment-backed municipal slate, creating a contest between candidates who share a party affiliation but disagree over Jackson’s local leadership.

The disagreement has placed Smith’s political influence in the township under a microscope. His endorsement aligns him with Kuhn, McCarron and Pejoski, while the competing Republican slate is asking voters to choose different local leadership rather than follow the organization-backed ticket.

The third ticket is led by Democrat Brandon Rose, who is running for mayor with Paul Sarti and Casey Jackson as council candidates. Their Jackson United slate gives Democratic voters an alternative to both Republican groups and adds another variable to a municipal election already shaped by disputes over development, township leadership, and the direction of local government.

Now Rose and his team are hoping their monopoly on being the only Democrats in the race could lead to an unexpected victory Tuesday night.

Rose has presented his campaign as an alternative to the two dueling Republican tickets, while the competing GOP teams have focused on their respective approaches to municipal government. The three-way contest means voters will choose among candidates with different political alliances and priorities rather than a single unified Republican ticket facing one Democratic challenger.

Could Republican Divisions Affect Chris Smith’s Congressional Race?

The Jackson municipal election is unfolding alongside a congressional contest in which Smith faces Democrat Rachel Peace, a Wall Township resident challenging the longtime incumbent in New Jersey’s 4th Congressional District. Smith has represented the district since 1981 and won reelection in 2024 with 67.4% of the vote, compared with 31.7% for Democratic challenger Matthew Jenkins.

The district remains heavily Republican. Donald Trump carried the 4th District by approximately 30 percentage points in 2024, while Republican Jack Ciattarelli carried it by 28 points in the 2025 gubernatorial election, but this year’s heated exchanges at town council meetings have made Jackson one of the most closely watched races south of the Raritan River.

Those margins pose a challenge for Peace, even with increased statewide Democratic early-voting participation. The available Ocean County figures cover the entire county, not just Smith’s congressional district, and they don’t show whether the incumbent is losing support among Republican voters. But Donald Trump isn’t on the ballot, and neither is Jack Ciattarelli. Chris Smith, who has faced his own criticisms by both parties after four decades in office is at the top of the Republican ticket. Another saving grace for Republicans in Jackson is that the town is non-partisan, so the teams will not be running under any Republican or Democrat party lines.

Still, the overlapping campaigns create an organizational question for Republicans in Jackson. While Smith has aligned himself with the Kuhn ticket, the Shem-Tov campaign competes for many of the same Republican voters, potentially shifting attention to local political disputes rather than the congressional contest.

The situation also raises the possibility of split-ticket voting. Jackson residents could support Smith for Congress while choosing either Republican municipal ticket or the Democratic slate, particularly because Jackson’s municipal election is officially nonpartisan.

Peace’s campaign has sought to challenge Smith on issues including health care and economic policy. Her campaign also operates within a broader statewide Democratic effort to increase participation in Republican-held congressional districts, although the extent of any coordinated voter outreach in Jackson has not been established.

Local Issues Could Determine Whether Democratic Turnout Matters in Jackson

For Jackson voters, the mayoral and council races have centered on matters much closer to home than the national political debate. Development, affordable housing, infrastructure, township spending and local government management have featured prominently in the campaign.

Kuhn’s ticket has emphasized open-space preservation, fiscal responsibility and public safety. Shem-Tov, Pollak and Trombetta have challenged the administration over development and municipal management, while Rose’s Jackson United campaign has offered an alternative to both Republican groups. Right now, the Shem-Tov and Rose teams appear to be competing for the same voter base as we head into Tuesday’s election.