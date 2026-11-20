Gaslit Victorian streets, glowing tulip fields, a talking tree and a German Christmas market. Here’s where New Jersey does the holidays best, from the Shore to the Skylands.

TRENTON, N.J. — If your idea of the holidays looks like a scene from a Hallmark movie, you don’t have to leave New Jersey to find it. The state’s tourism office, Visit New Jersey, has put together its picks for the Garden State’s most festive small towns, the places where the lights, parades, carriage rides and Santa visits come together each December.

Here’s a look at where to go.

Cape May

The Victorian seaside town might be New Jersey’s best-known Christmas destination. Themed trolley rides take visitors past the holiday lights and through stories of Christmases past. Candlelight house tours open the doors of historic inns, bed-and-breakfasts and churches along streets lit by gas lamps. The 1879 Emlen Physick Estate is decorated in period Victorian style, and the Washington Street Mall rounds it out with shopping, live shows and breakfast with Santa.

Historic Cape May, one of New Jersey’s most popular Christmas destinations, decked out for the holiday season.

Atlantic City

The resort town adds holiday sparkle to its usual glitz, with tree lightings, pop-up shops and plenty of entertainment. Highlights include the Holiday Market and Gingerbread Village at the Noyes Arts Garage, the Festival of Trees at Boardwalk Hall, the annual Holiday Parade and Village, and the Luminary Light Festival at the Absecon Lighthouse.

Ocean City

America’s Greatest Family Resort keeps the family fun going into December. The season opens with the Downtown Christmas Kickoff and Santa’s arrival, followed by the Christmas Parade. Horse-and-carriage rides and photos with Santa run throughout the season.

Collingswood

More than 250,000 lights line the town’s tree-lined streets. Holographic glasses sold at participating shops turn the displays into something extra special. Collingswood hosts a tree lighting, a holiday parade and free Santa visits on Haddon Avenue. Carolers stroll downtown on Friday and Saturday nights in December, and parking is free all month.

Red Bank

Red Bank‘s downtown dresses up for the season with a tree lighting, carriage rides, shopping and dining. The Count Basie Center for the Arts adds holiday shows, including “The Nutcracker,” the Holiday Express Concert and Darlene Love’s holiday concert.

Map of where to find New Jersey’s Christmas Towns.

Cream Ridge

Holland Ridge Farms in Upper Freehold swaps its famous spring tulips for a winter wonderland. Visitors walk through millions of lights, more than 50,000 illuminated tulips and a glowing Dutch windmill. Light-up swings and seesaws, a petting zoo, pony rides, holiday food and seasonal cocktails make it one of the more unusual holiday outings in the state.

Salem County

Woodstown by Candlelight brings home tours, decorated churches, horse-drawn carriage rides and a holiday market to the small Salem County town. In Salem City, the Magic of Christmas Parade is followed by the annual Yuletide Tour of Homes.

Vernon

At Crystal Springs Resort, guests can try “glice” synthetic-ice skating, decorate mini trees, see a live nativity, roast marshmallows and write letters to Santa in Frosty’s Courtyard. Nearby Mountain Creek offers skiing, snowboarding and snow tubing.

Advertisement

Lambertville

The self-proclaimed antiques capital of New Jersey feels timeless at Christmas, with decorated shops, riverside restaurants, shows at Music Mountain Theatre and a tree lighting.

Elizabeth

Light-lined streets and holiday shopping at The Mills at Jersey Gardens draw crowds. Nearby, Liberty Hall Museum in Union is decorated in holiday styles from the 1700s through today.

Augusta

The Skylands go big in Augusta. The Sussex County Fairgrounds hosts a German-style Weihnachtsmarkt, and the Skylands Stadium Christmas Light Show and Village is one of the largest drive-through light shows in the state, with ice skating, fire pits, hot cocoa and visits with Santa after the drive.

Historic Smithville

The lakeside shopping village in Galloway is home to about 50 shops and a nightly light show on the lake. Weekends bring holiday train rides, a talking tree, s’mores and breakfast with Santa at Fred and Ethel’s Lantern Light Tavern, by reservation only.

Princeton

Palmer Square’s annual tree lighting kicks off the season, with strolling musicians and holiday shopping downtown. Morven Museum & Garden hosts its Festival of Trees, McCarter Theatre stages “A Christmas Carol,” and the Nassau Inn serves breakfast with Santa.

Haddonfield

Carolers, live music, visits from Mr. and Mrs. Claus and late-night candlelight shopping turn this historic South Jersey downtown into a holiday postcard.

Mullica Hill

The annual Christmas House Tour opens private homes, historic buildings and churches along Main Street. Harbaugh Village adds ice skating, fire pits, crafts, live entertainment and Santa’s workshop.

Morristown

Santa’s arrival and the lighting of the Morristown Green start the season. Macculloch Hall hosts holiday exhibits, and weekend fun includes mini train rides, a giant rocking horse and photos with Santa. Revolutionary War sites nearby add history to the holiday trip.

Chester

This Morris County town has more than 80 shops, plus tree lightings, carriage rides, outdoor music, craft fairs and ice sculptures, all set against early American buildings dressed for the holidays.

Pitman

Frostland Village, a Pitman home that won ABC’s “The Great Christmas Light Fight” and its $50,000 prize in 2024, is a must-see for anyone who loves an over-the-top light display.

Manalapan

Anne Ellen Christmas Tree Farm lets families cut their own tree and explore its Christmas village, which makes it a favorite for the fresh-cut-tree crowd.

Event dates and details change each year, so check with each town or venue before heading out. Visit New Jersey’s full holiday towns guide has more ideas for celebrating the season around the state.

Sources: Visit New Jersey