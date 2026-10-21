“They Just Got Married”: Father Speaks Out After Police Officer Struck by Drunk Illegal Driver

Rep. Jeff Van Drew says the driver accused of seriously injuring Middle Township Officer Austin Kapurelos has an active ICE detainer and should be transferred to federal authorities.

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, NJ — Austin Kapurelos should be enjoying life with his new wife in their new home. Instead, the South Jersey police officer is recovering from surgery after a migrant drunk driver struck him during a traffic stop.

Now his father, a congressman and Middle Township’s mayor are demanding accountability—and cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

Rep. Jeff Van Drew said in an Oct. 18 statement that ICE and local officials confirmed the accused driver was in the country illegally and had an active immigration detainer.

“If this man hadn’t been here illegally, Austin would be sitting on the couch with his wife in their new home right now, not lying in a hospital bed,” the officer’s father, Tony Kapurelos, said in the release.

A newlywed’s life interrupted by serious injuries

The family’s account puts a personal face on the crash that seriously injured the Middle Township patrolman Friday, Oct. 16.

“They just got married. They have their whole lives ahead of them, and instead of enjoying this time together, Austin is recovering from surgery, and we’re all praying he’ll be okay,” his father said.

Tony Kapurelos said his family believes in lawful immigration and wants to prevent another family from enduring the same ordeal.

“My family knows what it means to come to America the right way. We believe in this country and its laws,” he said. “What happened to Austin never should have happened, and I don’t want another family to have to go through this.”

Officer struck during Route 47 traffic stop

As Shore News Network previously reported, Kapurelos was conducting a traffic stop on Route 47 South, also known as Wildwood Boulevard, shortly after 10 p.m. when he was struck. shorenewsnetwork.com Emergency personnel treated him before taking him to AtlantiCare Medical Center, where police reported him in critical but stable condition Saturday.

Police identified the driver as Lucio Lopez-Perez, 36, of Erma. He remained at the scene and was taken into custody.

Lopez-Perez was charged with driving while intoxicated, assault by auto and violating a public health and safety law resulting in serious bodily injury, along with traffic offenses. Police said he was lodged in the Cape May County Correctional Center.

Van Drew calls for transfer to ICE

Van Drew said he knows Kapurelos and his family personally, describing them as hardworking South Jersey residents.

“Austin is a fine young man who proudly serves his community and his country, and now he is lying in a hospital bed with serious injuries after being hit by a drunk driver who was in this country illegally,” the congressman said.

Van Drew called on Cape May County Sheriff Nolan to cooperate with ICE and ensure the accused driver is transferred to federal authorities. He also criticized Gov. Mikie Sherrill’s support for taxpayer-funded immigration legal defense, arguing that the state’s priorities leave families bearing the consequences of failed policies.

“We cannot keep allowing preventable tragedies like this to happen to innocent people in New Jersey,” Van Drew said.

Mayor demands prosecution and immigration cooperation

Middle Township Mayor Christopher M. Leusner called for the charges to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of New Jersey law and for the immigration detainer to be honored after state proceedings.

“There should be no limitations on cooperation when it comes to keeping dangerous drivers off our roads,” Leusner said.

The mayor also urged state leaders to meet with law enforcement about changes to New Jersey’s immigration-cooperation rules.

“Ptl. Austin Kapurelos was doing his job, protecting the people of Middle Township, when he was struck and critically injured,” Leusner said. “Our entire community is praying for Austin, his wife, and his family.”