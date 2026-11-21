The owner left the SUV running in the Ironbound and found it gone when he came back a few minutes later. Newark police have released photos of the suspects.

NEWARK, N.J. – Newark police are asking the public to help identify suspects who stole a brand-new SUV that its owner had left running on Ferry Street in the Ironbound section.

The owner told police he parked his white 2026 Dodge Durango R/T in the 80 block of Ferry Street, near Congress Street, around 9:25 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11, according to Newark Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda Sr. He left the engine running.

Photo: Thieves Drive Off in Running 2026 Dodge Durango Within Minutes on Newark's Ferry Street Newark Suspects 2

When he returned a few minutes later, the Durango was gone, police said.

Police have released images of the suspects they believe were involved.

What to Know Where: The 80 block of Ferry Street near Congress Street, Ironbound section of Newark

The 80 block of Ferry Street near Congress Street, Ironbound section of Newark When: Wednesday, Nov. 11, around 9:25 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 11, around 9:25 p.m. Vehicle: White 2026 Dodge Durango R/T

White 2026 Dodge Durango R/T How to help: Call the Newark Police Division’s 24-hour Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). Anonymous tips are kept confidential and could lead to a reward. Tips can also be submitted through the Newark Police Division website. Newark police have repeatedly warned drivers not to leave their vehicles running and unattended. An idling car with no one in it is one of the easiest targets for thieves.

For more Newark and car theft news, follow Shore News Network.

Sources: Newark Police Division