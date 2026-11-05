Three Brothers Charged in Allentown Killing Sparked by Dispute Over Stolen Car Bumper

Police say a fight on North Ninth Street ended with 29-year-old Jose Rivera shot to death, and one brother is accused of firing the fatal shot.

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Three brothers have been charged in the Nov. 2 shooting death of a 29-year-old man in Allentown, Lehigh County District Attorney Gavin P. Holihan and Allentown Police Chief Charles Roca announced. Amiliano Escobar-Adorno, 21, is charged with criminal homicide and is being held without bail at Lehigh County Jail. His brothers, Julian Nathaniel Espada, 28, and Julius Jose Cortijo, 29, face aggravated assault and conspiracy charges. All three are from Allentown, and all are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Shooting on North Ninth Street

Allentown police received numerous 911 calls around 5:12 p.m. Monday about a shooting in the middle of North Ninth Street near Tilghman Street, in the 700 block. Officers found Jose Rivera with a gunshot wound to the chest. He later died. Lehigh County Coroner Dan Buglio ruled his death a homicide caused by a gunshot wound to the torso.

Investigators said the fight leading up to the shooting was captured on multiple surveillance cameras.

A Stolen Bumper Sets Off the Confrontation

According to prosecutors, a woman named Naiomy Collazo was driving south on North Ninth Street around 5 p.m. when she spotted her front car bumper, which had been stolen two days earlier, on a parked black Acura. She told police she recognized it by distinct markings. Collazo called Espada on FaceTime to tell him she had found the bumper.

Espada arrived and removed the bumper from the parked car. Rivera then came out of his residence and confronted Espada and Collazo, claiming the bumper was his and taking it from Espada’s hands. Espada’s two brothers then arrived to confront Rivera.

Espada and Cortijo got into a physical fight with Rivera, investigators said. Prosecutors say Escobar-Adorno was armed with a handgun and shot Rivera during the fight. All three men then fled.

Charges and Bail

Escobar-Adorno is charged with felony counts of criminal homicide, two counts of aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit aggravated assault. He was located late Tuesday evening and taken into custody. He is being held without bail.

Espada and Cortijo are each charged with felony aggravated assault counts and conspiracy to commit aggravated assault. Espada was found within hours of the shooting and arrested without incident. Cortijo was identified and arrested the afternoon after the shooting. Espada’s bail is $500,000 cash and Cortijo’s is $250,000 cash. Both are scheduled for preliminary hearings at 1:15 p.m. on Nov. 10.

The case was investigated by Allentown Police Detective Bryan Guzley and Lehigh County District Attorney’s Homicide Task Force Detective Moses Miller, with help from several Allentown police units, including the drone team and Emergency Response Team. Prosecutors said community information was vital to the investigation. Follow more Pennsylvania and Allentown crime coverage on Shore News Network.