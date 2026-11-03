A deadly dispute leaves a 20-year-old man dead and three suspects facing murder charges.

LANDOVER, MD – A 20-year-old Maryland man was gunned down during a Sunday afternoon dispute in Landover, and in a startling twist, one of the accused killers later walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound while detectives were investigating the victim’s death. Police have now arrested three suspects, including two women, and charged all three with first-degree murder.

Photo: three busted for landover murder after 20-year-old man gunned down in dispute

The Prince George’s County Police Department identified the victim as Diontay Jackson, 20, of Landover. The suspects are De’Andre Reid, 23, of Riverdale; Wonnae Bridgeforth, 26, of Landover; and Wonnese Bridgeforth, 24, of Upper Marlboro.

The deadly shooting happened around 1:10 p.m. Sunday, November 1, in the 3200 block of 75th Avenue. Officers responding to reports of gunfire found Jackson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and he died a short time later at a hospital despite efforts to save his life.

Photo: three busted for landover murder after 20-year-old man gunned down in dispute

Murder Suspect Arrives at Hospital With Gunshot Wound

The investigation took an unexpected turn after detectives arrived at the hospital to investigate Jackson’s death.

While officers were there, they learned that Reid had walked into the same hospital suffering from a gunshot wound of his own.

Police said Reid’s injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Investigators have not disclosed how Reid was wounded or whether his injury occurred during the same confrontation that left Jackson dead.

Photo: three busted for landover murder after 20-year-old man gunned down in dispute

The department also has not explained what evidence connected the three suspects to the fatal shooting or what roles each allegedly played.

The wounded suspect’s arrival at the hospital became a notable detail in the investigation, which ultimately resulted in three murder arrests.

Three Suspects Charged With First-Degree Murder After Deadly Dispute

According to homicide detectives, Jackson and the three suspects knew each other before the shooting.

The preliminary investigation determined that the deadly confrontation stemmed from a dispute, although police have not revealed what triggered the disagreement.

Reid, Wonnae Bridgeforth and Wonnese Bridgeforth were each charged with first-degree murder and related offenses.

All three were committed to the custody of the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections without bond.

The department has not disclosed where or when each suspect was apprehended or whether any firearms were recovered during the investigation.

The arrests mark a significant development in the Landover homicide investigation, which began with Jackson’s death Sunday afternoon.

The charges remain allegations, and all three defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Prince George’s County Detectives Continue Investigating Fatal Shooting

The Prince George’s County Police Department Homicide Unit is continuing to investigate the shooting as authorities work to establish the full circumstances surrounding the confrontation.

Police have not publicly detailed the dispute that allegedly led to the gunfire or identified a specific motive beyond the reported disagreement among people who knew one another.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512.

Callers should reference case number 26-0058356.