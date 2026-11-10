Three Injured Including Two Juveniles in Burlington City

A large crowd gathered after the gunfire, and police called in help from several nearby departments. No arrests have been made.

BURLINGTON CITY, N.J. — Three people, two of them juveniles, were shot in the 100 block of Federal Street in Burlington City just before 7 p.m. Monday, authorities said.

Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw and Capt. Robert O’Brien, officer in charge of the City of Burlington Police Department, announced the shooting Monday night.

An ambulance took an adult man to Virtua Willingboro Hospital, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office.

Two juvenile boys were airlifted to Cooper University Hospital in Camden. Cooper is South Jersey’s Level I trauma center.

The prosecutor’s office said there were “no condition updates to be reported at this time.”

Crowd prompts mutual aid

“A large amount of people gathered near the incident following the shootings,” the prosecutor’s office said. Burlington City police requested help from several local police departments to control the scene.

Authorities have not identified the victims or said what led to the shooting. They have not said whether they are looking for one shooter or more.

“No arrests have been made,” the prosecutor’s office said.

Tips sought

Anyone with information that could help investigators can contact the Burlington City Police tip line or submit a tip to the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office.