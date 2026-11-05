Three men convicted of murder in 2019 newark barbershop shooting that killed barber sabor townes

A jury found the men guilty after three days of deliberations in the case of the 22-year-old killed while cutting hair, and each now faces 30 years to life in prison.

NEWARK, N.J. – A jury has convicted three men in the 2019 shooting death of a barber inside a Newark barbershop, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced. After three days of deliberations, jurors returned their verdicts Oct. 29, 2026, finding Daezhon Peterson, 25, of Maplewood, William James IV, 24, of Irvington, and Watson Delcy, 25, of Hillside, guilty in the killing of 22-year-old Sabor Townes of Maplewood.

More Than 25 Shots Fired in a Barbershop

Prosecutors said that on Nov. 19, 2019, James and Peterson fired more than 25 rounds at Townes as he cut hair at Cut Creators Barbershop on Clinton Place in Newark. Townes was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other people were hit by gunfire and survived. A third shooter was never identified.

Delcy was identified as the getaway driver of a stolen Toyota Corolla, according to the prosecutor’s office. The trial was delayed by repeated changes in defense attorneys and extensive pretrial motions.

The Verdicts

Peterson and James were each convicted of first-degree conspiracy to commit murder, first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree aggravated assault, three counts of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and three counts of second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Delcy was convicted of first-degree conspiracy to commit murder, first-degree murder and third-degree receiving stolen property.

All three are scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 8, 2027, and each faces 30 years to life in New Jersey State Prison. James and Peterson also face additional consecutive sentences of 10 to 20 years for the injuries to the two surviving victims.

Cut creaters enterprise barbershop, newark, new jersey. Google maps

Assistant Prosecutors Jacqueline Bilinkas and Sean Bradley tried the case before Judge Christopher Romanyshyn. “This was a senseless act of violence and a tragedy for the Townes family,” Bilinkas said. Bradley said the verdict sends a clear message that those who take a life will be held fully accountable. The prosecutors thanked the Essex County Homicide Task Force detectives and responding Newark police officers.

Sabor towns

Anyone with information about criminal activity can call the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Tips Line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC (1-877-847-7432). All calls remain confidential. Follow more Newark and Essex County crime coverage on Shore News Network.