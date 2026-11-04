Three-month murder investigation leads to arrest in deadly dc teen shooting

A 43-year-old Northwest DC man faces premeditated first-degree murder charges in the July shooting death of a Southeast DC teenager.

WASHINGTON, DC – A 43-year-old Washington man has been arrested and charged with premeditated first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old teenager on New York Avenue NW. The arrest comes 97 days after the victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene.

The Metropolitan Police Department announced Tuesday that Alan Maybin, 43, of Northwest DC, was arrested Monday, November 2, by members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force. He is charged with first-degree murder while armed, premeditated, in the death of Darron Venable, 18, of Southeast DC.

The killing occurred July 28 at approximately 10:38 p.m. in the unit block of New York Avenue NW. Third District officers responded to reports of gunfire and discovered Venable suffering from gunshot wounds, but emergency personnel found no signs of life.

Teenager Found Shot Dead on New York Avenue

The homicide investigation began on a Tuesday night in July when officers were dispatched to New York Avenue NW after receiving reports of gunshots.

Arriving officers located Venable suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services personnel responded, but the teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified Venable as an 18-year-old resident of Southeast DC.

The department has not disclosed what led to the shooting or whether Venable and the accused killer knew each other.

Investigators also have not publicly identified a motive or released details about the circumstances immediately preceding the gunfire.

The teenager’s death remained under investigation for more than three months before authorities announced Maybin’s arrest.

Fugitive Task Force Arrests 43-Year-Old Murder Suspect

On Monday, November 2, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located Maybin and took him into custody.

The arrest was carried out pursuant to a warrant issued by DC Superior Court.

Maybin was charged with first-degree murder while armed, premeditated, a charge alleging an intentional killing involving prior deliberation and a weapon.

The Metropolitan Police Department did not specify where Maybin was arrested or describe the evidence that led detectives to identify him as a suspect.

Authorities also did not disclose whether a firearm was recovered during the investigation.

The arrest came 97 days after Venable was fatally shot, marking a major development in the summer homicide investigation.

DC Police Continue Investigation Into Teen’s Killing

Although a suspect has been arrested, the Metropolitan Police Department is continuing to seek information about the July shooting.

Anyone with knowledge of the incident is asked to contact investigators at 202-727-9099 or submit a text message to 50411.

Police advise members of the public not to approach or confront anyone they believe may be connected to the case.

The department offers a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals responsible for homicides committed in Washington, DC.

Maybin’s charge remains an allegation, and he is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

The police announcement did not include information about his detention status, an initial court appearance or any scheduled hearings.