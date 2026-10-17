Three Sought After Man Shot in Leg on Brooklyn Street

Police say a firearm passed between three unidentified individuals during an October 8 shooting that wounded a 54-year-old man on Starr Street.

BROOKLYN, NY — Police are seeking three unidentified individuals after a 54-year-old man was shot in the leg outside 202 Starr Street in Brooklyn on Thursday, October 8.

The incident happened at approximately 4:30 p.m. within the 83rd Precinct, according to NYPD Crime Stoppers. Investigators described separate roles for each of the three people being sought.

One person brought a firearm to the location, a second displayed it and fired multiple rounds, and a third then took possession of the weapon, police said. All three fled on foot southbound on Knickerbocker Avenue.

Authorities did not provide the wounded man’s condition or identify a motive in the public appeal.

Police ask for tips

Anyone with information can contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or the Spanish-language hotline at 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website or on X through @NYPDTips.