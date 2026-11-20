Turnpike and Parkway tolls go up again Jan. 1, the gas tax is set to adjust under a 2024 law, and electric customers face rate increases that were put off this year. The bills keep coming nearly a year after Gov. Mikie Sherrill took office promising to make New Jersey more affordable.

TRENTON, N.J. — Gov. Mikie Sherrill took office in January promising to bring down the cost of living in New Jersey. As her first year ends, residents are getting a list of price increases from state government and transportation agencies that take effect as 2027 begins.

The biggest and most certain hit lands on drivers. The New Jersey Turnpike Authority on Tuesday approved a 2027 budget that raises tolls on the Turnpike and Garden State Parkway by 3% on Jan. 1. It is the sixth straight year tolls have gone up.

Here are the taxes, tolls and fees are going up on January 1st in New Jersey: Tolls on the Turnpike and Garden State Parkway rise 3% on Jan. 1, the sixth increase in six years.

The state gas tax is reset each January under a 2024 law that raises the revenue target every year through 2029.

Delaware Memorial Bridge tolls could rise for all drivers as early as Jan. 1.

The minimum wage rises to $16.48 an hour, adding to payroll costs for employers.

Electric rate increases held back in 2026 could show up on bills in 2027.

On her first day in office, Sherrill signed executive orders declaring a state of emergency on utility costs and directing regulators to stop rate hikes.

“I promised the people of New Jersey bold action to lower utility costs and, today, I’m delivering,” Sherrill said in January. “Trenton will no longer accept the status quo and kick the can down the road while New Jersey families pay higher bills – not on my watch.”

What’s Going Up on Jan. 1

Tolls: The Turnpike Authority’s board voted unanimously Tuesday for a budget that expects nearly $2.9 billion in revenue in 2027. It projects toll revenue to grow 4.8% on the Turnpike and 4.1% on the Parkway. The authority has used automatic annual toll indexing since 2020, when tolls jumped 36% on the Turnpike and 27% on the Parkway. Officials say the money will pay for major projects, including replacing the Newark Bay Bridge, work on the Driscoll Bridge and a payment to NJ Transit. The authority’s operating costs will rise 3.9% to $845 million, while 48 jobs will be cut through attrition.

The 2026 increase, also 3%, added an average of 16 cents to a Turnpike trip and 8 cents at Parkway barrier tolls.

Gas tax: New Jersey’s gas tax jumped 4.2 cents on Jan. 1, 2026, to 49.1 cents a gallon for gasoline and 56.1 cents for diesel. That was the largest increase since 2021. The tax is set by formula under a 2024 law, signed by former Gov. Phil Murphy, that renewed the Transportation Trust Fund and raises the state’s revenue target, known as the Highway Fuel Cap, every year through fiscal 2029. When drivers buy less fuel or the target goes up, the per-gallon tax rises to make up the difference. The Treasury Department is expected to announce the new rate for Jan. 1 in early December.

Bridge tolls: The Delaware River and Bay Authority’s two-phase toll plan for the Delaware Memorial Bridge allows a second increase affecting every driver, including E-ZPass users, to take effect no earlier than Jan. 1, 2027. The first phase raised the cash toll to $6 last year.

Minimum wage and business costs: The state minimum wage rises 56 cents to $16.48 an hour for most workers on Jan. 1, under the state’s automatic inflation adjustment. Small and seasonal employers move to $16.25, up from $15.23. Workers get a raise, but small business owners already squeezed by rising costs face another jump in payroll.

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Businesses are also absorbing tax changes in the budget Sherrill signed in June. They include a temporary $1 million-a-year cap on corporate net operating loss deductions, new fees on employers whose workers get health coverage through Medicaid, and new registration fees of $5,000 to $1.5 million on data brokers. The budget also reduced a tax break for business owners earning more than $500,000.

Electric bills: Sherrill’s utility emergency order directed the Board of Public Utilities to hand out bill credits and seek to pause or delay rate increases. Many residents still saw higher bills this summer, and the state’s rate counsel has warned that holding back increases now can mean utilities collect bigger increases later, or interest on the delay. With regional power prices still high, 2027 bills could reflect costs pushed off from this year.

Sherrill’s administration points to relief it has delivered. The budget includes what Treasury calls the largest property tax relief in state history and a temporary 25% boost to the child tax credit for families with young children. Sherrill has also signed bills meant to rein in utility profits and spending.

For drivers and many small business owners, though, the new year starts with the same message as the last several: it’s going to cost more.

Sources: New Jersey Turnpike Authority, New Jersey Department of the Treasury, New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development, Office of the Governor, Delaware River and Bay Authority