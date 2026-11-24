Toms River, NJ – Over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, families in Toms River will have an extra night to skate under the lights, and the youngest residents have a brand-new club starting this week.

Mayor Daniel Rodrick and Toms River Recreation released this week’s activity calendar. It runs from Monday, Nov. 23, through Sunday, Nov. 29, and includes an added DJ Skate at the Winding River Outside Rink for the holiday weekend. Rodrick says the events are planned to give Toms River families family friendly and fun activities over the four-day weekend.

The township is also making it easy for residents to try a fitness class without signing up for a full session. “A one-time drop in is available for Yoga and Zumba if you are looking to try it out!” the town said today.

Also new this week is the Crayon Club, a free program for young children and their grown-ups. Its first meetup is Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Youth Center Building, and a parent must stay with each child.

Township offices will be closed Thursday for Thanksgiving, and no recreation programs are scheduled that day.

Crayon Club – Advertisement – Toms River Township

This Week’s Schedule Monday Yoga, 4:45 to 5:45 p.m., Youth Service Building ($8 drop-in)

Public Skate, 10 a.m. to noon, Winding River Ice Rink (pay at door)

Adult Open Hockey, 12:30 to 2 p.m., Winding River Ice Rink (pay at door) Tuesday Crayon Club (new), 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Youth Center Building (free; parent must stay) Wednesday Public Skate, 10 a.m. to noon and 3:45 to 5:45 p.m., Winding River Ice Rink (pay at door)

Yoga, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Youth Service Building ($8 drop-in)

Zumba Toning, 6 to 7 p.m., Youth Service Building ($8 drop-in)

DJ Skate, 8:30 to 10:30 p.m., Winding River Outside Rink (pay at door) Thursday Thanksgiving: township closed Friday Zumba Gold, 2 to 3 p.m., Youth Service Building ($8 drop-in)

DJ Skate, 8:30 to 10:30 p.m., Winding River Outside Rink (pay at door) Saturday Public Skate, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., Winding River Rink (pay at door)

DJ Skate, 8 to 10 p.m., Winding River Outside Rink (pay at door) Sunday Public Skate, 2 to 4 p.m. and 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Winding River Rink (pay at door) Every day: Bey Lea Golf Course is open from 8 a.m. to dusk, and twilight rates begin at noon.

Fees for drop-in fitness classes are paid through Community Pass, which residents can reach by scanning the QR code on the township’s recreation calendar. Skating sessions are paid at the door.

Here’s what’s going on An extra DJ Skate has been added for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

The new Crayon Club for young kids and their parents holds its first meetup Tuesday.

Yoga and Zumba classes are offered as $8 one-time drop-ins.

The township is closed Thursday for Thanksgiving.

For details, residents can call Toms River Recreation at 732-341-1000 or visit the Toms River Township website.

For more Toms River and Ocean County news, follow Shore News Network.

Sources: Toms River Township