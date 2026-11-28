Toms River, NJ – The holiday season is starting on the ice in Toms River this weekend. Mayor Daniel T. Rodrick and the Toms River Recreation Department are hosting another DJ Skate night tonight at the Winding River Ice Rink.

Screenshot

Tonight’s session runs from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. It is the third DJ Skate night the township has held this week, giving families and teens one more chance during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend to get out of the house, lace up and skate under the lights.

What is DJ Skate?

DJ Skate is a public skating session with a DJ. A DJ plays music over the rink while skaters circle the ice, so it feels more like a night out than a regular open skate. It’s a group-friendly night that works for teenagers looking for something to do on a Saturday and for parents bringing the kids out for a holiday tradition.

Beginners are welcome. The night is about music, friends and family, and getting into the holiday spirit, not about skill on the ice.

If you go When: Tonight, Saturday, 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tonight, Saturday, 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Where: Winding River Ice Rink, Toms River

Winding River Ice Rink, Toms River Skates: Bring your own or rent a pair at the rink

Bring your own or rent a pair at the rink Hosted by: Mayor Daniel T. Rodrick and the Toms River Recreation Department

The outdoor rink at Winding River Park has long been a winter favorite in Ocean County, and the DJ nights are part of the township’s push to fill the holiday season with family events.

Skaters should dress for the cold. Gloves, a hat and layers make for a more comfortable night on the ice.

Sources: Toms River Township