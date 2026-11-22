The Toms River council president says he sold his Main Street building. Records show he still holds a $500,000 mortgage on it, about 300 feet from two apartment projects whose developers are suing the township.

TOMS RIVER, N.J. – Toms River Councilman David Ciccozzi took to Facebook to defend his million-dollar sale of a downtown commercial building while simultaneously pushing for a controversial downtown twin-tower apartment project the township is challenging.

Ciccozzi claimed there is no conflict of interest because his commercial investment is more than 200 feet from two downtown apartment projects. While Ciccozzi has sold his property to an LLC owned by a North Jersey construction company, he retains a 54% interest in the property.

Council President David Ciccozzi is a downtown property owner and commercial real estate developer. Records show he still has $500,000 riding on a Main Street building that sits about 300 feet from two high-density apartment projects. The developers of both projects are suing Toms River in court.

The building at 63 Main Street in downtown Toms River, where Council President David Ciccozzi holds a $500,000 mortgage after selling the property.

Shore News Network first reported that Ciccozzi sold the building at 63 Main St. for $931,000. The sale closed Sept. 29, according to a deed filed with the Ocean County Clerk’s Office. Ciccozzi did not take the full price in cash. Property records show he financed $500,000 of the purchase himself, at 5% interest. That makes him the note holder on the building, with a lien on it until the debt is paid off.

Why it matters Ciccozzi sold 63 Main St. for $931,000 but holds a $500,000 seller-financed mortgage on it, about 54% of the sale price.

Local property maps show the building is about 300 feet from the Meridia twin-tower apartment site and a second downtown apartment project proposed by Lakewood developer Mark Tress.

The developers of both projects are in court against the township.

When residents asked this week whether he should be voting on projects that could benefit him financially, Ciccozzi said his building is more than 200 feet away.

Ciccozzi has openly supported the construction of the downtown projects.

Before being elected, Ciccozzi chaired the Toms River planning board when the downtown redevelopment plan was created that allowed for high density hi-rise apartment buildings up to 12 stories tall in the downtown district.

When residents asked him this week whether he should be voting on downtown projects that could affect him financially, Ciccozzi said his building was more than 200 feet from the projects in question.

According to local property maps reviewed by Shore News Network, the building is about 300 feet from both projects.

Two Projects, Two Lawsuits, One Block Away

The first project is Meridia Toms River 40, the twin-tower apartment complex proposed by Capodagli Property Co. at Main and Water streets, on the former Red Carpet Inn site. It was first approved as a pair of 10-story towers and later cut to two six-story buildings with about 281 apartments and ground-floor retail. Ciccozzi was part of the council majority that approved the revised redevelopment agreement in 2023.

Mayor Daniel Rodrick won office promising to stop the towers with 70% of the overall vote in the general election. The township later terminated Capodagli’s agreement and repealed the downtown redevelopment plan. Meridia sued over the repeal, and in February a state judge struck down the repeal ordinance. Among the reasons the judge cited were conflicts of interest involving two officials who took part in the repeal vote. A separate Meridia lawsuit accuses the township of stalling the project at the mayor’s direction, and that case is still pending.

The second project was proposed by Waterfront Development Partners, a Lakewood-based company led by Lakewood developer Moshe Tress. It called for a five-story building with 64 apartments and retail space at West Water and Irons streets. The developer went to court twice to force the Planning Board to hear the application, and the board then voted 7-2 to deny it. That dispute with the township is still in court. Last week, an Ocean County judge ordered the township to reconsider the denial.

Ciccozzi represents Ward 4, which includes downtown. He is a property manager and a former Planning Board chairman. He owned 63 Main St. for nearly three decades, first with his wife, Patricia, who bought it with him in 1996 for $158,000, and then through his LLC. The building houses A Thyme For All Seasons café.

The 200-foot figure Ciccozzi cited is the distance used under New Jersey’s Municipal Land Use Law to decide which neighbors must get formal notice of development applications. It is not the standard for conflicts of interest. Under the state’s Local Government Ethics Law, the question is whether an official has a direct or indirect financial or personal interest in a matter, not how far his property is from it. In this case, Ciccozzi has a financial stake. If Toms River’s downtown district becomes a city like Red Bank or East Brunswick, Ciccozzi’s financial investment could pay off handsomely.

Selling a property and financing part of the price is legal and common in commercial real estate, and elected officials can buy and sell property like anyone else. But as long as the $500,000 note is outstanding, Ciccozzi has a financial stake in the value of a downtown building that is about a block from two of the township’s most disputed development sites. As council president, he votes on downtown Toms River zoning, redevelopment and housing.

What do we know about the buyer? The buyer is an LLC with a link to an East Hanover Elected Official and Developer

Some residents on Facebook criticized Ciccozzi, saying he should not be voting on matters where he can financially benefit, or at least publicly disclose his financial investments that could benefit from his official township decisions and actions.

Phil Brilliant, who runs a political action committee to oppose Dan Rodrick’s efforts to stop downtown development hailed Ciccozzi as a community hero and shrewd investor.

“CONGRATULATIONS AGAIN, DAVID CICCOZZI! You made an investment, took the risk, and negotiated a successful business transaction. You have every right to take a victory lap,” Brilliant said online.

Ciccozzi voted earlier this year to reappoint Brilliant to the Toms River MUA where he gets free healthcare for attending just one meeting per month. Brilliant is also suing the township to force Mayor Dan Rodrick to hire Ciccozzi’s campaign advisor Noriko Kowaleski to a six figure position in town hall, where she would work directly for Ciccozzi.

Ciccozzi leads the four-member council majority, along with Thomas Nivison, Clinton Bradley and Robert Bianchini, that has opposed Rodrick on most major issues, including parts of the mayor’s affordable housing settlement.

Shore News Network called Ciccozzi on his township phone and emailed his Township Council account for the original story, and he did not respond.

For more Toms River and Dan Rodrick coverage, follow Shore News Network.

Sources: Ocean County Clerk’s Office, New Jersey Legislature