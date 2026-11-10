Toms River Council’s ‘Blow It Up’ Remarks Becomes Legal Evidence in Court Battle Waged by MUA Commissioner Phil Brilliant

The township’s lawyer argues the council’s push to livestream full meetings, public comment included, was about “scoring cheap political points,” not transparency. Both sides are due back before Judge Francis Hodgson Jr. at a virtual hearing Nov. 16.

TOMS RIVER, N.J. — Five words said during a September council meeting are now at the center of the township’s effort to undo a court ruling that forces Toms River to livestream its council meetings from start to finish.

Assistant Township Attorney Jonathan Maciel Penney filed a letter brief Oct. 30 in Brilliant v. Township of Toms River, docket OCN-L-1465-26. In it, he asks Superior Court Judge Francis R. Hodgson Jr. to reconsider his Sept. 16 ruling. That ruling by the judge said the town could not be compelled to hire a political ally of Brilliant to a job inside town hall.

The case was brought by resident and Toms River Municipal Utilities Authority commissioner Phil Brilliant.

The ‘blow it up’ remark

According to the township’s filing, someone at the Sept. 23 council meeting mistakenly told the council that the livestream had been “turned off.” The filing says it had not been.

Instead of asking for the feed to be turned back on, Councilman Robert Bianchini told Council President David Ciccozzi and Vice President Thomas Nivison, “We’ll just ‘blow it up’ tomorrow,” according to the filing.

This isn’t the first time, the council used those words. In a meeting with Council President David Ciccozzi, he is heard on audio saying, “If the town has to blow it, it blows up, nothing gets done.”

Penney argues the comment shows the council majority’s real goal is to simply ‘blow up the township’ for political theater.

The remark showed “that their intent was not transparency, but rather scoring cheap political points,” he wrote.

He also argues that it shows the council’s push to direct township staff through its meeting rules was “nothing more than a political tactic rather than a statutory argument.”

Bianchini, Ciccozzi and Nivison have not responded in court to the description of the remark. The filing does not say what Bianchini meant by “blow it up.”

What the judge ruled

At its Jan. 1 reorganization meeting, the council adopted Rule 14, which requires council meetings to be livestreamed. Starting in April, the stream was cut off once public comment began.

Brilliant sued, and on Sept. 16 Hodgson ruled that Rule 14 covers the entire meeting, including public comment. The judge found that the mayor could not refuse to carry out the council’s rule.

The township’s legal argument

Beyond the remark, Penney argues that Hodgson got the law wrong.

Under the Faulkner Act, he wrote, council rules adopted by resolution are internal procedures. They “cannot override statutory powers” and can’t give the council control over administrative staff who answer to the mayor. He cites the state Supreme Court’s 2005 decision in Municipal Council of City of Newark v. James.

He also suggests the council could do the recording itself.

“That is who should be recording the meetings: the Clerk or Deputy Clerk,” Penney wrote. He noted that the council has its own small staff and that the technology is “available to all and easy to operate.”

Two more fights in the same case

The Oct. 30 filing also takes on two other disputes between the mayor’s administration and the council majority, and both involve public money.

The council’s records hire. In September, Hodgson ruled that the council’s Jan. 14 appointment of Noriko Kowalewski as records manager and council liaison was not valid under the township code. The council has asked him to reconsider that ruling. Brilliant and the town council sued the mayor and the township to force them to hire a political campaign manager inside town hall.

The township opposed that request. It argues that under state law, Township Clerk Stephen Hensel, as department head, appoints his own staff. The township also argues that Kowalewski lacks the bachelor’s degree or equivalent records-management experience the job requires.

The council’s lawyer. On April 22, the council voted 4-3 to hire Archer & Greiner as its own special counsel for the rest of 2026. According to the filing, the council authorized Ciccozzi to sign the agreement after the mayor refused.

The township says Ciccozzi submitted an engagement letter at $225 an hour. It says no attorney in the township’s pool charges more than $195 an hour, and that Archer & Greiner is not in the pool.

Citing the same Newark decision, the township argues that hiring professionals is the mayor’s job, not the council’s. It asks Hodgson to void the engagement letter and order the two sides to negotiate a rate in line with other township professionals.

Hodgson’s September opinion left the council’s legal fees unresolved, and the council has asked for a hearing on that issue.

The township also disputes the council’s claim that the mayor stonewalled its efforts to hire a lawyer. Penney quotes the council’s own brief saying it would be “absurd to expect” the administration to act in good faith, and he asks why the council waited “until a citizen filed an order to show cause” to object to the recording policy.

What’s next

The parties are scheduled to appear virtually before Hodgson on Nov. 16. The township is asking the court to deny Brilliant’s order to show cause and any emergency relief.

Until the judge rules otherwise, the Sept. 16 order stands: the full meeting, including public comment, must be livestreamed and the recordings kept. Since the Sept. 23 meeting, the council has moved public comment ahead of its votes.

Filings can be viewed through the New Jersey Courts eCourts portal.