Drivers should expect delays on one of Toms River’s busiest stretches while emergency crews handle the crash.

TOMS RIVER, N.J. — A crash on Route 37 in Toms River was backing up traffic Monday.

“Expect traffic delays on Route 37 in Toms River between Route 9 and Hooper Ave due to a motor vehicle accident,” the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office said in an alert. The initial 911 dispatch said the crash involved and overturned vehicle.

That stretch runs through the center of town and carries heavy traffic to and from downtown, Hooper Avenue and the Garden State Parkway.

The sheriff’s office hasn’t said how many vehicles were involved, whether anyone was hurt, or whether any lanes are closed.

Photo: overturned vehicle crash slows traffic on route 37 in toms river

Drivers heading through the area may want to look for another route. Live road conditions are posted on 511NJ, the state’s traveler information service.