Toms River, NJ – Residents filled the Pleasant Plains firehouse last weekend for the department’s annual pancake breakfast fundraiser. Neighbors sat down together over a simple meal, and the money raised goes straight to the volunteers who answer fire calls in their section of town.

The Pleasant Plains Volunteer Fire Department thanked residents after the event.

“Thank you to everyone who came out yesterday to support our Pancake Breakfast!” the department said. “We appreciate the continued support from our community and everyone who helped make the event a success!”

The breakfast is one of several fundraisers the all-volunteer company holds each year to keep its trucks and equipment running and its firehouse open. The station sits at 40 Clayton Avenue, just off Route 9 South. The department is a nonprofit, and community events like this one help cover costs that public budgets don’t.

A Century of Volunteer Service

Pancake breakfast at Pleasant Plains. Photos by Pleasant Plains Fire Department

Founded in 1926, the Pleasant Plains Volunteer Fire Department is one of six volunteer fire departments protecting Toms River and marks its 100th year in 2026. Its members train, respond to fires and emergencies, and run fire safety programs on their own time.

That work has drawn township recognition this year. In November, Toms River officials honored a Pleasant Plains engine crew and a township dispatcher for helping save a bicyclist who suffered a heart attack during the summer. The crew was returning from a call when the dispatcher sent them to the nearby CPR emergency.

About the breakfast fundraiser The Pleasant Plains Volunteer Fire Department held its annual pancake breakfast fundraiser last weekend.

The money raised supports the all-volunteer fire company on Clayton Avenue in Toms River.

The department was founded in 1926 and marks its 100th year in 2026.

It is one of six volunteer fire departments serving the township.

The department regularly holds community events at the firehouse during the year, giving residents across Ocean County a chance to meet the volunteers who serve them.

Sources: Pleasant Plains Volunteer Fire Department