Toms river firefighters spend two hours at normandy beach pole fire waiting for power shut off

Ocean Beach Fire Company Station 27 stayed at a utility pole fire Saturday morning until power was cut, then trained on rescue tactics in an acquired building with Seaside Park’s Station 45.

TOMS RIVER, NJ – Firefighters from the Ocean Beach Fire Company, Station 27, were called to a utility pole fire in the Normandy Beach section on the morning of Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. They stayed for about two hours, until the power feeding the pole was shut off by the power company

A burning utility pole usually can’t be fully put out until the electricity is cut. Spraying water on live wires puts firefighters at risk, so crews often have to protect the area and wait for the utility.

Normandy Beach sits on the northern barrier island and is split between Toms River and Brick. The neighborhood has dealt with storm damage and severe beach erosion in the Toms River and Brick sections.

From the fire to a training drill

After the pole fire, Station 27 accepted an invitation from Station 45, the Seaside Park Volunteer Fire Company, to an acquired structure drill. In this kind of training, firefighters practice inside a real building that has been handed over for the purpose, usually before it’s torn down.



Ocean Beach Fire Company Station 27 spent two hours at a Normandy Beach pole fire Saturday, then trained in VEIS and wall breaching with Seaside Park firefighters. Photos by Ocean Beach Fire Co.

Crews worked on VEIS (vent, enter, isolate and search). It’s a method for reaching a trapped person fast: firefighters go in through a window, close off the room from the fire, and search it. They also practiced breaching walls and several other scenarios. The Ocean Beach company publicly thanked Seaside Park for the invitation.

The Seaside Park Volunteer Fire Company dates to 1913. It covers Seaside Park and the South Seaside Park section of Berkeley Township.

The two companies often work the same fires on the barrier island. In 2020, Seaside Park thanked Station 27 and other departments for helping save a home on H Street. Ocean Beach firefighters also took part in the response to a three-alarm fire on K Street that drew mutual aid from across the county.

Ocean Beach Fire Company No. 3 is one of Toms River’s all-volunteer fire companies and works out of the Kittiwake Avenue firehouse. It answers a wide range of calls on the barrier island, including a 2024 e-bike battery fire in Monterey Beach that reignited after the battery had been removed.