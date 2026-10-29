Mayor Daniel Rodrick and Toms River Recreation are offering eight-week yoga sessions for residents ages 15 and older, with Monday and Wednesday classes beginning in November.

Toms River, NJ – Residents looking to stay active during the colder months can sign up for a new round of affordable yoga classes through Toms River Recreation. Mayor Daniel T. Rodrick and the township’s Recreation Department are promoting an eight-week program beginning in November, with classes costing $45 for the full session or $8 for individual drop-in visits.

The program will take place at the Recreation and Youth Services Building at 1505 North Bay Avenue in Toms River. Classes are open to participants ages 15 and older, and all experience levels are welcome.

Monday and Wednesday yoga classes begin November 16

Photo: toms river launches $45 yoga classes with new $8 drop-in option this november

The township is offering two class schedules to accommodate residents with different availability. Monday afternoon classes begin November 16 at 4:45 p.m. and are scheduled to continue through January 4.

Wednesday morning classes begin November 18 at 11:30 a.m. and continue through January 6. Both sessions are advertised as eight-week programs, with registration priced at $45 per session.

The township is also introducing an $8 drop-in option for participants who prefer to attend individual classes rather than commit to the entire program. That option provides flexibility for residents with changing schedules or those who want to try a class before registering for a full session.

Participants must bring their own yoga mats. The program is open to beginners and experienced participants alike, with no previous yoga experience listed as a requirement.

Affordable fitness option for Toms River residents

The classes are being presented by Toms River Recreation in partnership with Pure Toms River Wellness & Yoga Studio. The program offers an indoor fitness activity as temperatures begin to fall and outdoor exercise becomes less convenient.

Yoga is commonly practiced to improve flexibility, balance and strength while providing opportunities for relaxation and controlled breathing. The township’s all-levels format is intended to accommodate residents with varying degrees of experience.

At $45 for eight classes, the full session works out to approximately $5.63 per class. Residents who cannot attend regularly can instead use the newly advertised $8 drop-in option.

How to register for Toms River yoga classes

Registration is available through the township’s CommunityPass system at register.communitypass.net/tomsriver. Residents can select the session that best fits their schedules and review registration information online.

The classes will be held at the Recreation and Youth Services Building, 1505 North Bay Avenue. Participants should arrive with their own yoga mats and be prepared for an indoor group fitness session.

For additional information, residents can contact the Toms River Recreation Department at 732-341-1000, extension 8414. The department is located at 1810 Warren Point Road.

The program gives residents another opportunity to remain active through the fall and winter without committing to a long-term gym membership. With morning and afternoon sessions available, the township is offering options for different schedules and fitness levels.

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