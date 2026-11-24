Toms River, NJ – Toms River residents who missed the first leaf pickup will get another chance soon. The township’s second round of bagged leaf collection starts Monday, Nov. 30, and continues through the week of Dec. 21.

Mayor Daniel Rodrick and the Toms River Department of Public Works released the schedule. Pickup is based on each household’s recycling day.

Bags must be at the curb by 6:30 a.m. on the Monday of your collection week.

Second Collection Week by Recycling Day

Monday recycling: Week of Nov. 30

Week of Nov. 30 Tuesday recycling: Week of Dec. 7

Week of Dec. 7 Wednesday recycling: Week of Dec. 14

Week of Dec. 14 Thursday recycling: Week of Dec. 21

The first round of pickups started the weeks of Nov. 2 for Monday and Tuesday recycling customers, Nov. 9 for Wednesday and Nov. 16 for Thursday.

Brown Paper Bags Only

Township crews will pick up leaves only if they are in compostable brown paper bags. Plastic bags that don’t biodegrade will not be collected.

Toms River Leaf Pickup Schedule – Advertisement – Toms River Township

Public Works also asks residents to: Rake leaves into brown paper bags instead of into the street

Keep all leaves inside the bags

Set bags away from trees, parked vehicles and other obstacles so crews can reach them

Keeping leaves out of the road helps prevent clogged storm drains and street flooding, and keeps piles from blocking traffic and parked cars as late-fall storms move through.

What to know about Toms River’s round two of leaf collection: The second round of leaf collection runs from the week of Nov. 30 through the week of Dec. 21.

Your collection week depends on your recycling day.

Bags must be out by 6:30 a.m. on the Monday of your collection week.

Only compostable brown paper bags will be picked up.

Residents with questions can visit the Toms River Township website or call Public Works at 732-255-1000, ext. 8189.

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Sources: Toms River Township