Toms River man accused of biting off part of victim’s ear in Jersey Shore bar fight

Two men face assault charges after a confrontation at BoatYard401 in Point Pleasant Beach left a patron needing multiple surgeries, prosecutors said.

POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ — A Toms River man allegedly bit off part of another man’s ear during a bar fight after the victim intervened on behalf of a woman who wanted two men to stop following her, according to prosecutors’ statements reported by Patch.

Michael D. Barone, 35, and John P. Hafner, 34, of Point Pleasant Beach, face aggravated assault charges stemming from the confrontation at BoatYard401. Both were released under strict pretrial monitoring following October 16 detention hearings.

Assistant Ocean County Prosecutor Elizabeth Paterno said the victim initially stepped in when the woman asked the defendants to leave her alone. About 30 minutes later, Barone allegedly slapped and choked him before biting off a substantial portion of his ear.

Hafner allegedly punched the victim repeatedly after he fell to the floor and continued until someone pulled him away. Paterno said surveillance cameras recorded the confrontation, according to Patch’s account of the court proceedings.

The victim was hospitalized and will need several surgeries to repair his ear, prosecutors said.

Defense disputes biting allegation

Barone’s attorney, Scott Cohen, challenged the accusation that his client caused the ear injury, pointing to a height difference between the men.

“I honestly don’t think it was my client,” Cohen said, according to the report.

Superior Court Judge Dina Vicari restricted both defendants’ trips outside their homes to work, with Barone also permitted to visit his child. The charges remain allegations; neither man has been convicted in the case.