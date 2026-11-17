Jeffrey Lentz was supposed to be watching the 1-year-old dog. Prosecutors want him sentenced to five years in state prison and banned from owning animals for life.

TOMS RIVER, N.J. — A Toms River man has pleaded guilty to shooting a 1-year-old French bulldog in the face while her owner had left her in his care in Berkeley Township.

Jeffrey Lentz, 57, pleaded guilty Monday before Superior Court Judge Kimarie Rahill to possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and animal cruelty, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

At sentencing on Jan. 22, prosecutors will ask for five years in state prison on the weapons charge, with one year of parole ineligibility, and three years on the animal cruelty charge. They will also seek a lifetime ban on Lentz owning animals. The prison terms would run concurrently.

Berkeley Township police were called to a home on Lyford Court at about 9:05 p.m. on Oct. 3, 2025, for an animal call.

Officers learned the dog’s owner had left her with Lentz. The owner later got a call saying the dog had been hurt, and she died from her injuries, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Necropsy Revealed a Bullet

Investigators sent the dog’s body to the New Jersey Animal Health Diagnostic Laboratory in Trenton for a necropsy. It showed the wound to her face was a gunshot wound, and an X-ray found a bullet lodged in her jawbone.

The investigation determined Lentz had shot the dog in the face, killing her, prosecutors said.

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Lentz was charged on Nov. 3, 2025, and taken into custody at his home without incident. He was brought to the Ocean County Jail and later released under New Jersey’s bail reform law.

Assistant Prosecutor Eleni Demestihas is handling the case. Billhimer credited the Berkeley Township Police Department and the state diagnostic lab for their work on the investigation.