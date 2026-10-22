Toms River Man Pleads Guilty to Shooting at Lakewood’s Westgate Village

Million Brown-Bey pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and a weapons offense after a man was shot in both arms outside a Hillside Avenue residence.

LAKEWOOD, NJ — A Toms River man pleaded guilty October 22 to aggravated assault and a weapons offense in a 2024 Lakewood shooting that left a 27-year-old man wounded in both arms, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced.

Million Brown-Bey, 49, entered the pleas before Superior Court Judge Kimarie Rahill. Prosecutors will seek concurrent 10-year prison terms when he is sentenced December 18.

The requested aggravated assault sentence would be subject to the No Early Release Act. The sentence for being a certain person prohibited from possessing a weapon would include five years of parole ineligibility.

Victim drove himself to hospital

Lakewood police responded January 7, 2024, to a report of gunshots near the West Gate Shopping Complex. Shortly afterward, the victim arrived at Ocean Medical Center in Brick with gunshot wounds to both arms. He was treated and released.

Investigators determined that the victim had arrived at a Hillside Avenue residence when Brown-Bey approached his vehicle and fired at least one round, injuring both of his arms. The victim escaped the area and drove himself to the hospital.

Detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit and Lakewood Police Department identified Brown-Bey as the shooter and arrested him January 11, 2024.

He has remained in the Ocean County Jail since his arrest.