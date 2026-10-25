Toms River Mayor Eyes Court Fight to End MUA Health Benefits, Including Phil Brilliant’s

Daniel Rodrick says commissioner healthcare packages exceed township compensation limits as six appointed authority officials remain enrolled in medical plans.

TOMS RIVER, NJ — Mayor Daniel Rodrick is preparing to seek a judge’s order ending health insurance benefits for Toms River Municipal Utilities Authority commissioners, including Phillip Brilliant, escalating a dispute over coverage the mayor says costs more than $40,000 annually for family plans.

Brilliant, who runs a political action committee that failed to get enough signatures to recall Rodrick, frequently fights the mayor online through a low-profile Facebook page where he recycles AI-Generated content multiple times each day. That PAC is funded by former Toms River Mayor Mo Hill and former Toms River Township Councilman Kevin Geoghegan.

Rodrick and his team voted both Geoghegan and Hill out of office. Now, the PAC has been involved in surveillance of elderly women, wives, and children of people they view as ‘opponents’ and even doxxed a young boy who worked for the township in their endless quest to intimidate and harass anyone they disagree with.

Rodrick has argued that appointed commissioners who attend brief monthly meetings should not receive benefits worth tens of thousands of dollars when township law limits compensation for their commissioner service to $2,000 a year.

SNN reported October 1 that Rodrick described a lawsuit as imminent, following the Township Council’s decision to table an ordinance targeting the coverage.

Six appointed officials enrolled in medical plans

The authority confirmed in a September records response that six appointed officials were receiving medical coverage: Charles Valvano, Phillip Brilliant, Kim Pascarella, James Braaten, Sam Ellenbogen and Katarina Sevastakis.

“The TRMUA does not have any part-time employees that receive medical benefits,” Executive Director Bernard Rutkowski wrote. “However, there are (6) Appointed Officials enrolled in Medical Plans.”

That response, documented in SNN’s investigation into commissioner health benefits, established who was enrolled while leaving the legal basis for eligibility at the center of the dispute.

The $40,000 figure is Rodrick’s estimate for family coverage, rather than a verified uniform cost for every enrolled official.

Council majority shelved benefits ordinance

The administration previously supported an ordinance expressly barring commissioners from receiving health benefits unless they were separately appointed as an authority officer, agent or employee.

At the May 13 council meeting, Thomas Nivison moved to table the proposal, with Robert Bianchini seconding. Nivison, Bianchini, Clinton Bradley and David Ciccozzi voted to shelve it. Harry Aber, Craig Coleman and Lynne O’Toole opposed tabling the measure.

The same four-member majority voted earlier this year to reappoint Brilliant to a five-year MUA term running through January 31, 2031.

Rodrick’s proposed legal challenge would ask the court to determine whether health coverage falls within the existing compensation restriction and whether the authority can continue providing it.

Mayor calls coverage excessive for limited service

In a March statement, Rodrick described commissioners as attending approximately 30 minutes of meetings per month and receiving family healthcare packages costing more than $40,000 annually.

“Our residents are working families struggling with inflation every day,” Rodrick wrote. “They deserve better stewardship of their money.”

The mayor has also advocated dissolving the authority and transferring its responsibilities to township government. The MUA maintains Toms River’s sanitary sewer collection system; sewage treatment and drinking water service are handled separately.

For now, Rodrick’s stated approach is to pursue court intervention after efforts to eliminate the commissioner benefits through council action stalled.