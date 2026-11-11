Toms river mayor rodrick accuses council of sabotaging housing deal to help "developer friends"

In a video message ahead of Toms River’s township council meeting Tuesday night, Mayor Dan Rodrick says the township council majority is pushing Toms River toward builder’s remedy lawsuits that could bring back the downtown towers and thousands of apartments.

TOMS RIVER, N.J. — Toms River Mayor Dan Rodrick is accusing the Township Council majority of deliberately undermining his affordable housing settlement. He says the goal is to force the return of the downtown towers and open the township to thousands of new apartments.

In a prerecorded video message to residents, Rodrick said the township’s settlement with the Fair Share Housing Center is at risk.

“Toms River is in big trouble, and every resident needs to know why,” Rodrick said.

This comes after Council President David Ciccozzi and Robert Bianchini have each threatened to “blow it up”, and “blow up the town” to force Rodrick’s hand to allow developers with close ties to the town council majority to build two high density apartment complexes.

The first complex being opposed by Rodrick is the downtown twin tower apartment project, proposed by former Mayor Maurice Hill. Rodrick has been fighting to block that project in court. The second is a late-coming land investor who has since flipped his once-commercial project to a national affordable housing developer near the Ocean County Mall. That developer has the support of the Anti-Rodrick council to turn that area in the heart of Toms River into one of the largest affordable housing projects in town.

Toms river mayor daniel t. Rodrick

Meanwhile, Rodrick says the deal with the state is already done, but the council is delaying and interfering, to force builder’s remedy so their two supported projects can also be built.

“Developer friends”

Rodrick aimed his sharpest criticism at what he called the “Mo Hill faction,” a reference to former Mayor Maurice “Mo” Hill, whom Rodrick defeated in the 2023 Republican primary.

“The Mo Hill faction that controls the council wants those towers, and I believe they’re deliberately trying to force them on us, along with thousands of additional apartments to benefit their developer friends,” Rodrick said.

Criminal complaints have been filed against toms river councilmembers david ciccozzi and tom nivison for their role in a public corruption scandal involving vendor payments in toms river with the new jersey office of the attorney general. A federal civil lawsuit has also been filed.

Rodrick ran on a campaign of stopping Lakewood style development in Toms River and each council meeting fights back against the township council whose projects will push townhomes and apartment complexes encroaching from Lakewood’s growth further into the center of Toms River and downtown.

He said attacks on him at council meetings are a planned diversion by dowtown land owner David Ciccozzi, including insults he said were aimed at his wife and family. Ciccozzi stands to see his downtown property skyrocket in value if the downtown towers project and another by developer Moshe Tress are approved.

Rodrick is fighting both developers in court to block the high density apartment towers.

“Everything else you’ll see tonight is distraction politics,” he said.

He also accused unnamed media outlets of spreading “selective clips” of how he reacts at meetings.

Rodrick said he recorded the message because, in his words, “the council refuses to let me speak at meetings.”

In recent meetings, Rodrick has been blocked by Ciccozzi from speaking about the fair share housing settlement and the council president has even told him and township attorneyh Jonathan Penny to “shut up”, “be quiet”, and “you cannot speak unless I give you permission.”

What the settlement does

Rodrick said the state and Fair Share first sought 1,870 affordable units: 670 for the current round and about 1,200 for the “gap period” between rounds.

The township sued and reached a settlement that requires just over 200 newly built affordable units, Rodrick said. Most of the rest of the obligation would be met by extending affordability restrictions on existing apartments, paid for with about $9 million from the township’s affordable housing trust fund. The town council has blocked the approval of many of those extended existing deed restrictions in past meetings. Rodrick believes their goal is to invalidate the deed restrictions in order to force his hand on the downtown and Ocean County Mall area projects.

Rodrick’s warning of more than 8,000 apartments is a projection. Most inclusionary projects set aside 20% of their units as affordable and rent the other 80% at market rates.

Fair Share heads back to court

Fair Share Housing Center has asked Superior Court Judge Sean D. Gertner to make the township carry out the settlement and to end its protection from builder’s remedy lawsuits. Meridia, who is suing the township has already taken advantage of the council created chaos and filed the first builder’s remedy lawsuit against the township.

The group accuses the township of acting “in bad faith in connection with its Mount Laurel obligations.” It is also asking the court to order zoning for a previously proposed Route 70 project: 670 apartments near the Lake Ridge adult community, including 134 affordable units.

Township Attorney Jonathan Penney has said the township will ask the court to keep its immunity in place.

A hearing is scheduled for Dec. 7.

“The court has been patient. The stakes could not be higher,” Rodrick said. He said he would “plead with the judge for leniency.”

The downtown towers

Rodrick has long fought the proposed downtown redevelopment towers. The developer later cut the plan from 10 stories to six.

In March, days after the township missed an earlier affordable housing deadline, Meridia Toms River 40 Urban Renewal LLC, the developer tied to the towers, filed a builder’s remedy lawsuit.

Rodrick has said the developer has not shown a workable plan or guaranteed financing.

The 100% affordable proposal

The fight has also drawn in Conifer Realty, an affordable housing developer based in Rochester, N.Y.

Conifer has proposed a 100% affordable development of about 135 to 140 units, with a veterans preference. It would sit on about 6.8 acres in the Hooper-Caudina redevelopment area, behind the veterans clinic on Hooper Avenue in central Toms River.

On Oct. 21, Conifer asked to join the township’s affordable housing lawsuit. Penney said the township would oppose that request.

The council majority has generally supported looking at alternative sites. Rodrick has questioned whether the Conifer proposal is viable.

The council’s side

Council President David Ciccozzi has disputed the mayor’s account.

Ciccozzi has said council members were left out of the process. He objected to giving away 20 acres of township-owned land that he believes should be kept as open space. He has also questioned why approval for a cemetery was included in an affordable housing ordinance.

“We want the very best for Toms River, always,” Ciccozzi said.

At the Oct. 19 meeting, an ordinance to carry out a revised Route 9 plan failed on a 3–3 vote. Council members Craig Coleman, Harry Aber and Lynn O’Toole have sided with Rodrick. Ciccozzi, Robert Bianchini, Tom Nivison and Clinton Bradley have questioned the plan’s land use and financial terms.

On the deadlock, Ciccozzi said: “If we have to blow it up, we’ll blow it up.”

What’s next

Rodrick said he would use “every legal tool at my disposal” to protect neighborhoods and fight the downtown towers.

Settlement documents and filings are tracked by Fair Share Housing Center, and township meeting agendas are posted on the Toms River Township website.

Judge Gertner is scheduled to hear Fair Share’s motion on Dec. 7.