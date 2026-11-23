Toms River is hosting Pictures with Santa and free ice skating at Winding River Ice Rink Dec. 14-18.
Families can get photos with Santa and skate for free at Winding River Ice Rink Dec. 14-18, with food trucks on site.
TOMS RIVER, N.J. – Santa is coming to the Winding River Ice Rink, and the skating is on the house.
Mayor Daniel T. Rodrick and the Toms River Recreation Department are hosting Pictures with Santa for five nights, Monday, Dec. 14, through Friday, Dec. 18, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Winding River Ice Rink.
Families can also skate for free each of those nights from 4 to 8 p.m., so kids can lace up before, during or after their visit with Santa. Food trucks will be on site.
“Come and skate for free before, during or after your photo,” the township said.
Spreading the event over five weeknights gives families more choices and should help keep lines manageable during the busy holiday season. It’s one of several events the township is planning this year to bring residents together around the holidays in Toms River.
What to Know
What: Pictures with Santa, plus free ice skating
When: Monday, Dec. 14, through Friday, Dec. 18
Santa photos: 5 to 7 p.m. each night
Free skating: 4 to 8 p.m. each night
Where: Winding River Ice Rink, Toms River
Extras: Food trucks available
Hosted by: Mayor Daniel T. Rodrick and the Toms River Recreation Department
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