Families can get photos with Santa and skate for free at Winding River Ice Rink Dec. 14-18, with food trucks on site.

TOMS RIVER, N.J. – Santa is coming to the Winding River Ice Rink, and the skating is on the house.

Mayor Daniel T. Rodrick and the Toms River Recreation Department are hosting Pictures with Santa for five nights, Monday, Dec. 14, through Friday, Dec. 18, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Winding River Ice Rink.

Families can also skate for free each of those nights from 4 to 8 p.m., so kids can lace up before, during or after their visit with Santa. Food trucks will be on site.

Advertisement: Toms River Township

“Come and skate for free before, during or after your photo,” the township said.

Spreading the event over five weeknights gives families more choices and should help keep lines manageable during the busy holiday season. It’s one of several events the township is planning this year to bring residents together around the holidays in Toms River.

What to Know What: Pictures with Santa, plus free ice skating

Pictures with Santa, plus free ice skating When: Monday, Dec. 14, through Friday, Dec. 18

Monday, Dec. 14, through Friday, Dec. 18 Santa photos: 5 to 7 p.m. each night

5 to 7 p.m. each night Free skating: 4 to 8 p.m. each night

4 to 8 p.m. each night Where: Winding River Ice Rink, Toms River

Winding River Ice Rink, Toms River Extras: Food trucks available

Food trucks available Hosted by: Mayor Daniel T. Rodrick and the Toms River Recreation Department

More information about township holiday events is available from the Township of Toms River.

For more Ocean County and Christmas events, follow Shore News Network.

Sources: Township of Toms River